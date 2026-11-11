Munawar Faruqui Reveals His First Pay Was Just Rs 10 A Day, Started Working At 8

Munawar Faruqui was earning his own money long before he became a familiar face on television. The Bigg Boss 17 winner has revealed that he began working at just eight years old and earned as little as Rs 10 a day. From working at a small shop to spending time at a gift store and eventually finding a job at a utensil shop, Munawar's early years were largely spent working rather than studying.

The comedian opened up about his childhood and financial struggles during a conversation with former tennis star Sania Mirza on her podcast Serving It Up With Sania. Recalling his first experience of earning money, Munawar spoke about the different jobs he took up as a child and how early he became familiar with working.

“I was eight years old when I started working. I used to work at a small shop and sell different things. I would earn Rs 10-20 a day. When I was 11, I started working at a gift shop, where I stayed for two to four months. But I remember my first proper job was at a utensil shop,” Munawar Faruqui said.

While many children his age were focused on school, Munawar had already started taking up jobs. The comedian shared that he eventually had to stop studying, even though academics came naturally to him. Munawar said he was among the top students in his class and regularly secured the first position.

“I wanted to study, but I couldn't. I was very good at studies. I studied till Class 6 and was among the best students in my class. I used to come first. But I never really felt disappointed about not being able to continue because, looking back, I realise how much I enjoy working,” he said.

Munawar also shared that his early experiences may have shaped the way he looks at work today. He enjoys staying busy and does not feel the need to take frequent breaks from his professional commitments.

“I like working so much that I can work every day. I don't like taking holidays. I enjoy working, earning money and putting in the effort. I don't get tired of it. People often tell me that I work very hard, but I feel everyone works as much as I do,” he said.

Munawar eventually found his footing in the entertainment industry through stand-up comedy and YouTube videos. His popularity grew further after he participated in Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp, which he won in 2022.

In 2024, he added another major achievement to his career by lifting the Bigg Boss 17 trophy. He is currently hosting the second season of Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check with Sonali Bendre. The reality show airs on Colors TV and is also available to stream on JioHotstar.