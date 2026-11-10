Krystle D'Souza Reveals How How Life Changed After <i>Dhurandhar</i> Song, <i>Traitors 2</i> Win

For actor Krystle D'Souza, the past year has been full of professional milestones. The actor gained widespread recognition with the Dhurandhar song Shararat in December last year. In August, Krystle won the reality show The Traitors season 2.



In a chat with Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about how her life has changed over the past year.



Krystle D'Souza On Her Career Trajectory



Krystle explained that her life “has done a full 360 turn in the past one year.” She highlighted how her career has seen a resurgence after hitting a low point earlier. She said that when Shararat was successful, she thought nothing could be bigger. Then, she won The Traitors 2 alongside Rida Thadani.



The actor recalled, “When Shararat happened, I thought it was so big, what could be bigger than that. But then, The Traitors happened. When you feel you are hitting the rock bottom, there's only one way to go and that's up. That is what has happened to me in the last one year professionally.”



How Krystle D'Souza Was Offered Dhurandhar Song



Krystle had told Farah Khan that Shararat was her first item song. She recalled getting a call from casting director Mukesh Chhabra just four days before the song's shoot. Before Shararat, Krystle was struggling to transition from TV to films.



“Honestly when I got the call from Mukesh sir, I was sitting right there in my corner with my girlfriends. He said we are shooting a song in four days and one girl is already selected. The team wants to see if you will be able to do it. I said ok give me some time and I cut the call," she recalled.



The song became very popular after the film's release. After Dhurandhar hit theatres, Krystle shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the sets and wrote about how the memories of shooting the track would stay with her forever.



She called Shararat a song that was “pure emotion dressed up as fun.” Krystle thanked the cast and the crew of the film for believing in her.





Krystle D'Souza gained popularity with the TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She has worked on projects like Belan Wali Bahu, Visfot and First Copy.



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