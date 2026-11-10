Diljit Dosanjh Confirms Indore Concert Despite Security Threat: "I'm 101% Coming"

Diljit Dosanjh has put rumours surrounding the cancellation of his Indore concert to rest. The singer confirmed that he will perform in the city on November 15 as scheduled. The announcement comes amid threats and controversy surrounding his upcoming show, with four of his songs reportedly barred from being performed.

Addressing the speculation in an Instagram Live Session, Diljit reassured fans that he was "101% coming" to Indore. “15 tareekh ko Indore aa rahe hain, 101 percent aa rahe hain! Sabse pehle aakar poha khaayenge, phir energy lekar fir chak de phatte [I'm coming to Indore on the 15th, 101 percent! The first thing I'll do is eat some poha, and once I've got that energy boost. well, then it's full steam ahead]," the singer said.

Diljit also urged fans not to pay heed to rumours about the concert's cancellation and assured them that the show would take place as planned. “Koi jo marzi bole, main 15 tareekh ko zaroor milunga. Aap bas meri baat par vishwas rakho [“No matter what anyone says, I will definitely meet you on the 15th. Just trust my word]," he added.

Diljit's upcoming Indore show, part of his Aura India Tour, has been surrounded by security concerns. Ahead of the concert, bomb-threat emails mentioning the event were reportedly sent to three schools and the Indore Mayor's Secretariat. The emails triggered a cybercrime investigation, adding to the concerns surrounding the singer's performance.

The Indore show comes shortly after another round of challenges for the singer's Delhi concert on October 30. His performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was initially held up by permission-related issues but eventually received clearance after the organisers provided the police with revised security arrangements and crowd-control plans.

Following the Indore concert, Diljit Dosanjh will continue his Aura World Tour with performances in Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27 and Bengaluru on November 29. The singer also has shows in Lucknow on December 5, Chandigarh on December 12 and Kolkata on December 19.

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