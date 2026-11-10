Mukesh Khanna Reveals Why He Won't Watch The 'Rs 4,000-Crore' <i>Ramayana</i> In Theatres

Ramayana was released in theatres on November 5. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Now, Mukesh Khanna, best known for portraying Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, has shared his views on the film. Notably, he has not watched the film yet.

Explaining why he felt compelled to address the subject, Khanna said in his vlog that the debate surrounding the film has spread across social media, news channels and among audiences.

"Ramayan film release hui hai jise Ramayana kaha ja raha hai aur uske andar bahas chhid hui hai pure desh bhar mein. Pure social media par, users ke beech, news channels aur alag-alag log apne reviews de rahe hain." (The film Ramayan has been released and is being called Ramayana, but a debate has erupted across the country. On social media, among users, on news channels and among different people, reviews and opinions are being shared.)

Further alleging that the conversation surrounding the film has shifted towards its budget and box-office recovery, he said, "Aur ye abhi tak clear nahi hai ki film kitni kamayegi. Lekin mudda kamai ka ho gaya hai. Kyunki mudda ye bana diya gaya hai ki humne 400 crore ya pata nahi 4000 crore lagaye hain, ab usko kaise wapas laayein. Ye mudda ban gaya hai." (And it is still not clear how much the film will earn. However, the discussion has become centred on money. The focus is now on recovering the Rs 400 crore, or perhaps even Rs 4,000 crore, invested in it.)

"Ye nahi ki hum aapko Ramayan ki katha theek-theek suna rahe hain ya nahi suna rahe hain." (The concern no longer seems to be whether the story of the Ramayan is being narrated accurately or not.)

Recalling his childhood association with the Ramayan through local Ramlilas, the veteran actor said the epic has always been deeply rooted in Indian culture and public consciousness.

"Sahab, Ramayan hamare rag-rag mein basi hui hai. Bachpan se lekar aaj tak main Ramayan ki Ramlilayein dekhta aaya hun. Cross Maidan mein jab main chhota sa tha, shayad 10-12 saal ka hunga, main Marine Drive mein rehta tha."

(Sir, the Ramayan runs through our veins. From childhood until today, I have watched Ramlilas. When I was around 10 or 12 years old and living near Marine Drive, I would attend performances at Cross Maidan.)

"Cross Maidan mein jaakar Ramlila dekhta tha, raat ko baithkar akela. Aur puri ki puri jo jamat hoti thi, wo Ramayan-may ho jati thi. Aur Ramlila ke woh scenes, usi Bharat desh mein, usi Bharat ke Hindi film makers apne aap ko Vyas Muni se do kadam aage maante hain, Valmiki ji se bhi do kadam aage maante hain."

(I would sit there alone at night and watch the Ramlila. Everyone present would become immersed in the Ramayan. Yet today, some Hindi film-makers in the same country seem to believe they are two steps ahead of Vyas Muni and even Valmiki.)

Khanna also clarified that he had not watched the film himself and was commenting on the basis of public reactions, reviews, and promotional material released by the makers.

"Main seedha ek baat par aata hun. Main baat karunga Ramayana ke review ke baare mein. Maaf karna, maine abhi tak Ramayana dekhi nahi hai. Kal-parso maine press conference mein bhi kaha tha ki agar maine dekhi nahi hai, to mujhe shayad bolne ka haq nahi hai."

(Let me come straight to the point. I want to talk about Ramayana. Forgive me, but I have not watched the film yet. I even said at a press conference a few days ago that perhaps I do not have the right to comment if I have not seen it.)

"Mujhse pucha gaya tha ki aapka kya khayal hai, ye jo Ramayana aa rahi hai uske baare mein. Maine kaha, dekhiye, maine nahi dekhi hai, isliye mera bolne ka haq nahi hai. Lekin sahab, pichhle chaar-paanch-chhe dino se, jab se film 5 tarikh ko release hui hai, logon ne apni-apni rai dena shuru kar diya hai. Apne-apne reviews dena shuru kar diya hai."

(I was asked what I thought about this new Ramayana. I replied that since I had not watched it, I did not have the right to comment. However, ever since its release on the 5th, people have been sharing their opinions and reviews.)

He said that after listening to various perspectives, he felt justified in expressing his own views.

"Un reviews ke aadhar par maine decide kiya hai ki main inhi reviews aur inhi baaton ke aadhar par, aur upar se jo bahut saare promos producers ne daale hain film ko bhavya dikhane ke liye, unke aadhar par aaj Ramayana ka review karna chahunga."

(Based on those reviews, and on the numerous promotional materials released by the producers to showcase the film's grandeur, I have decided to share my assessment.)

Khanna further revealed that the feedback he had encountered had influenced his decision not to watch the film in theatres.

"Jise main galat nahi kahunga, kyunki practical taur par kahun to itna sab kuch sunne ke baad, jo kuch maine logon se suna hai, logon ki pratikriyaayein suni hain, uske aadhar par maine ye decide kiya hai ki main theatre mein jaakar Ramayana nahi dekhunga."

(I do not consider this wrong because, after hearing so much from people and listening to their reactions, I have decided that I will not watch Ramayana in a cinema.)

"1,200 ki ticket kharidkar main Ramayana nahi dekhunga. Ji haan, IMAX mein 1,200 ki ticket ja rahi hai. Aur main agar jata hun to poore staff ko le jata hun. Isliye itni kamai main producer ko nahi dena chahunga."

(I will not buy a Rs 1,200 ticket to watch Ramayana. Yes, an IMAX ticket costs around Rs 1,200. And when I go, I usually take my entire staff with me. Therefore, I do not wish to contribute that amount of revenue to the producers.)

The actor went on to explain why he was taking that stand.

"Jinka maksad sirf humse kamai karna hai aur hamari aastha par chot pahunchana hai, unko jaakar main itni kamai, chahe meri chhoti si hi kamai kyon na ho, nahi dena chahunga. Ye meri apni marzi hai."

(If the objective is merely to earn money from us while hurting our faith, then I do not wish to contribute to that income, however small my contribution may be. That is my personal choice.)

Concluding this part of his remarks, Khanna reiterated that his comments were based on public discourse rather than a direct viewing of the film.

"Aur main dekhunga, agar print mil jati hai to main dekhunga. Lekin ab jo main bolne aaya hun, bina film dekhe, reviews ke aadhar par. Maine sabke reviews sune hain aur unke aadhar par jo ek tasveer, jo ek khaka bana hai, us par main comment karna chahta hun."

(I may watch it later if I get access to a print. But for now, I am speaking on the basis of reviews. I have listened to various opinions and reactions, and I wish to comment on the picture that has emerged from them.)

Ramayana also stars Ravi Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles.



Also Read: 'Mere Paas Ram Hai': Mahesh Bhatt's Praise For Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Has A Deewaar Connection