Kriti Sanon's Diwali Album Gets Attention As Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia Makes An Appearance

Kriti Sanon's Diwali celebration was all about fun, family and friends. And, of course, there was also her rumoured beau, Kabir Bahia. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot him in the Diwali album shared by the actor on Instagram.

Kriti's parents, sister Nupur Sanon and brother-in-law Stebin Ben were also part of her Diwali album.

In one of the pictures, Kriti posed with Kabir and a friend. Oh, and, not to miss their twinning game. They served goals in white and silver outfits.

Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha join Kriti's Diwali bash

The Diwali gathering wasn't limited to family. Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Sonakshi Sinha also attended the bash. Sonakshi was accompanied by her husband, Zaheer Iqbal.

Kriti's photo dump also offered a more personal look at the evening. One picture showed Kriti helping her mother with her makeup as they got ready for the celebrations, while another captured the actor enjoying some chaat during the party.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kriti wrote, “My favvvv time of the year with some of my fav ppl. Happy Diwali, everyone.”

Kriti and Kabir have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time. At NDTV World Summit 2026, the actor said that she is old school when it comes to relationships. Speaking about red flags, Kriti said, "I would not want my partner to be best friends with their exes." She added that once a relationship has ended, a person must move on to the next chapter.

"One needs to support each other in personal and professional life," she said. The actor also believes that "Bollywood-style butterflies are for Bollywood only. Secondly, at some point, those butterflies will go away. Then comes comfort. It cannot always be about excitement."

Kriti added that her partner should be a little jealous if another man is flirting with her. "Thodi jealousy toh banti hai na? [A little bit of jealousy is good]," she said.

Kriti Sanon's Work Front

Kriti has had a busy 2026. She was recently seen in Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2 and also made a cameo appearance in David Dhawan's comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The actor, who made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014, has also expanded her role in the industry by turning producer with the Netflix film Do Patti.

Also Read | 'Kriti Sanon Should Marry The Best Boy': Stebin Ben On Her Kabir Bahia Dating Rumours