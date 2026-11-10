<i>Bigg Boss Bangla 3</i>: Nandini Dutta Issues Apology After Being Evicted Over Slapping Rajveer Dey

Actor Nandini Dutta has been making headlines after getting evicted from Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3. Nandita's eviction came after she physically assaulted fellow contestant and partner Rajveer Dey.

Following the incident, Nandini took to her Instagram stories to address the controversy and publicly apologised for her actions. “To everyone who has been a part of my journey, I want to address what happened inside the Bigg Boss house. Things got intense, emotions ran high, and unfortunately, the situation escalated in a way it shouldn't have. I acknowledge that and sincerely apologise for my actions,” she wrote.

Nandini continued, “I have always been someone who wears her heart on her sleeve, speaks her mind and stands up for herself. But I also understand that there are lines that should never be crossed.” She also issued a personal apology to Rajveer Dey. Expressing regret for any hurt she may have caused him, Nandita added, “I sincerely apologise to my fellow contestant and partner for the incident, and any hurt caused.”

She concluded the note by sharing, “This journey has been an unforgettable experience, and I am grateful for every bit of love, support and encouragement you have given me. I am taking this experience with me, learning from it and moving forward with my head held high. Thank you for standing by me.”

What Happened Between Nandini And Rajveer

During the show, tensions kept escalating between Nandini and Rajveer, which eventually led to a physical altercation. Nandini was seen slapping and scratching Rajveer multiple times. Later, host Sourav Ganguly addressed the incident during his Dadar Darbar segment on Saturday. He reiterated that the rules applied equally to all contestants and asked Nandini to leave the house immediately for violating the show's strict rules against physical violence.

The announcement left Rajveer in tears as he requested Ganguly to give Nandini another chance. Before leaving the house, Nandini told Rajveer that she would wait for him outside and encouraged him to win the show.