OG Harry Potter Daniel Radcliffe May Not Watch HBO's New Adaptation. Here's Why

Daniel Radcliffe, who became a breakout star after playing Harry Potter, based on J.K. Rowling's books, might not see the new adaptation that HBO is coming up with. Radcliffe, who became synonymous with the character of Harry Potter, said he might give it a miss as he doesn't watch TV on a regular basis.

Asked if he would watch the new adaptation, Radcliffe told AP, "I don't know if I will, honestly.''

Radcliffe, who lived the character for over a decade, explained, "I've been in a lot of Harry Potter already. Also, I don't watch any TV. I haven't seen Breaking Bad. I haven't seen Mad Men. I haven't seen some of the real classics. Eight hours is a lot of anything to watch."

Radcliffe was only 11 years old when he played the character for the first time. Then he changed the world of tweens and teens; his world also changed drastically.

HBO will bring the wizarding world to television next month with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. The first season will have eight episodes and revisit the events of the first book, introducing the story to a new generation of viewers.

Radcliffe said that he would be happy if his kids would watch a new Harry Potter when they grow up.

"I'm actually delighted that when my kid grows and is into Harry Potter, he can watch a version that is not me," he said earlier this year.

"I feel like watching it with your dad would be less cool. It would take you out of it... And that means that at some point there will be somebody else to answer all the Harry Potter questions and I can pass that on to them too."

Radcliffe didn't miss the opportunity to wish Dominic McLaughlin, who has been cast as new Harry Potter, for his journey as one of the most recognisable faces in the pop culture.

"He's got it, he doesn't need any advice from me," Daniel said. Explaining his decision to stay out of the way, he added, "If I say something to you, then the next interview people have with him, they'll be like, 'Dan said you should do this.' And I'm like, I don't want to haunt this poor child through interviews! So I have no advice for him. He's gonna be amazing. And I will get to meet him some day, and I'm very excited about that."

The new HBO series will introduce fresh cast to play the central characters of the franchise. Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will take on the role of Hermione Granger, while Alastair Stout has been cast as Ron Weasley.

The series also features John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.