Hrithik Roshan Is The James Bond We Deserve. Here's Why

The search for the next James Bond is on, and while several names have been doing the rounds, we have one more suggestion. How about Hrithik Roshan?

Before you dismiss the idea, think about it. The classic suits, the good looks, and, of course, the ability to take down an entire gang of villains without messing up his hair. Sounds a little like 007, doesn't it?

Hrithik has not been linked to the official casting process, but fans have found a reason to imagine him in the iconic role.

The actor recently attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala, where he was spotted meeting Nicole Kidman and filmmaker Denis Villeneuve.

The pictures quickly caught the attention of fans, particularly because Villeneuve is set to direct the next James Bond film.

The internet soon had its own casting suggestion. And while there is no indication that the filmmaker and Hrithik discussed Bond, the possibility has certainly got people talking.

Now, we know James Bond is traditionally British, and Hrithik is not exactly on the list of reported contenders. But if we were making a case for him, there would be quite a few things to bring up.

For starters, have we forgotten Dhoom 2? As Aryan, Hrithik played a stylish thief who could walk into a room and command attention without saying much. The looks, the confidence, and the charming smile were all there.

In fact, if someone wanted to put together a mood board for a younger, more flamboyant Bond, Aryan would be a pretty good starting point.

Then there is the action. Bond films are as much about elaborate stunts and dangerous missions as they are about glamour. Hrithik has already shown what he can do in films such as Bang Bang, War and Fighter.

He can pull off a fight sequence, handle an action-heavy role, and make it all look rather effortless. An Aston Martin would hardly look out of place in his garage either.

But Bond needs more than a good physique and a wardrobe full of expensive suits. The character has to be intimidating as well.

Hrithik has played both sides of the spectrum, from the vulnerable Rohit in Koi Mil Gaya to the fearless Kabir in War. There is enough range there to make an interesting 007.

And let's not forget, back in 2002, Hrithik told GQ, "I can be the best James Bond there is."

And then comes the Denis Villeneuve factor. The filmmaker, known for Dune, Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival, is expected to bring his own cinematic vision to the next Bond film. Imagine Hrithik in one of his films. The long, dramatic shots, the grand action sequences, and Hrithik making a rather grand entrance. We would certainly buy a ticket for that.

Of course, this is all wishful thinking for now. But with the next Bond yet to be announced, fans are clearly enjoying the guessing game.

Who Are The Actors Reportedly In The Running For James Bond?

While Hrithik is currently a fan-made suggestion, the actual casting conversation has several names attached to it.

Callum Turner has emerged as one of the favourites, with Slow Horses actor Jack Lowden and Challengers star Josh O'Connor also reportedly in contention.

Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult are among the other names reported to have undergone screen tests for the coveted role.

Daniel Craig last played Bond in No Time To Die (2021), and whoever takes over has some rather big shoes to fill.

Actors Who Have Played James Bond

Over the years, six actors have officially portrayed James Bond on screen. Before Daniel Craig took over the role in 2006, the iconic British spy was played by Sean Connery, who originated the character in Dr. No (1962), followed by George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan.

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