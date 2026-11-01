JD Vance Dresses As Dumbledore In Harry Potter-Themed Halloween Celebration

US Vice President JD Vance celebrated Halloween in Harry Potter style by dressing up as Albus Dumbledore while holding his baby son, who was dressed as Dobby. The family shared their festive costumes on social media, attracting attention with their themed outfits.

In a video, Vance can be seen standing on a decorated porch in a long silver-grey wig, a matching pointed hat and a shiny silver robe with decorative trim.

He holds his baby son, who wears a knitted hat with large ears resembling Dobby, the house-elf character from the Harry Potter series.

In the video, Vance introduces himself as Vice President Dumbledore and his son as little Dobby the Elf. He wishes everyone a happy Halloween and asks them to enjoy the festival, stay safe and eat plenty of candy.

Vance also shared a family picture featuring the Second Family dressed in Harry Potter-themed costumes. One child was dressed as Harry Potter, while another wore a spider costume.

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The family portrait featured pumpkins and autumn lights around them. The costumes were inspired by the children's love for the Harry Potter series.

Vance captioned the picture with a message wishing everyone a happy Halloween on behalf of the Family.