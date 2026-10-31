AAP Names Candidates For 40 Seats In 2027 Punjab Assembly Polls: Full List

Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has named the first 40 candidates it will field in the state Assembly elections, due early next year. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is on the list and will contest from the Dhuri seat again.
Before the announcement, the party held a high-level meeting on candidate selection at the Delhi residence of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. Mann, state in-charge Manish Sisodia and other senior leaders attended alongside Kejriwal.
Full List of AAP Candidates:
- Batala - Amansher Singh (Shery Kalsi)
- Ajnala - Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal
- Amritsar South - Dr. Inderbir Singh Nijjar
- Tarn Taran - Harmeet Singh Sandhu
- Khem Karan - Sarvan Singh Dhun
- Nakodar - Ms. Inderjit Kaur Mann
- Kartarpur - Balkar Singh
- Dasuya - Karambir Singh Ghuman
- Urmar - Jasvir Singh Raja Gill
- Hoshiarpur - Bram Shanker Sharma Jimpa
- Chabbewal - Ishank Kumar Chabbewal
- Garhshankar - Jai Krishan Singh Rouri
- Balachaur - Ms. Santosh Kataria
- Rupnagar - Dinesh Chadha
- S.A.S. Nagar - Kulwant Singh
- Fatehgarh Sahib - Lakhbir Singh Rai
- Amloh - Gurinder Singh Garry Waring
- Samrala - Jagtar Singh Diyalpura
- Ludhiana East - Daljit Singh Grewal Bhola
- Atam Nagar - Kulwant Singh Sidhu
- Ludhiana Central - Ashok Prashar Pappi
- Ludhiana West - Sanjeev Arora
- Ludhiana North - Chaudhary Madan Lal Bagga
- Payal - Manwinder Singh Giaspura
- Nihal Singh Wala - Manjit Singh Bilaspur
- Bhagha Purana - Amritpal Singh Sukhanand
- Moga - Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora
- Dharamkot - Devinder Jeet Singh Laddi Dhos
- Jalalabad - Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy
- Fazilka - Narinderpal Singh Sawna
- Muktsar - Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar
- Kotkapura - Kultar Singh Sandhwan
- Jaitu - Amolak Singh
- Talwandi Sabo - Ms. Baljinder Kaur
- Sardulgarh - Gurpreet Singh Banawali
- Bhadaur - Labh Singh Ugoke
- Mehal Kalan - Kulwant Singh Pandori
- Amargarh - Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra
- Dhuri - Bhagwant Mann
- Patiala - Ajitpal Singh Kohli
The Aam Aadmi Party hereby announces the following candidates for the Punjab Legislative Assembly Elections, 2027. https://t.co/dsbqLTNwLa— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 31, 2026
After the list came out, the BJP questioned why Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains was not on it. The question follows months of pressure on Bains from the party. In July, the BJP stepped up its demand for his resignation over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in the state.
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