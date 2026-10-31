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AAP Names Candidates For 40 Seats In 2027 Punjab Assembly Polls: Full List

Before the announcement, the party held a high-level meeting on candidate selection at the Delhi residence of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. Mann, state in-charge Manish Sisodia and other senior leaders attended alongside Kejriwal. The full list is below.

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AAP Names Candidates For 40 Seats In 2027 Punjab Assembly Polls: Full List
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is on the list and will contest from the Dhuri seat again.

Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has named the first 40 candidates it will field in the state Assembly elections, due early next year. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is on the list and will contest from the Dhuri seat again.

Before the announcement, the party held a high-level meeting on candidate selection at the Delhi residence of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. Mann, state in-charge Manish Sisodia and other senior leaders attended alongside Kejriwal.

Full List of AAP Candidates:

  1. Batala - Amansher Singh (Shery Kalsi)
  2. Ajnala - Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal
  3. Amritsar South - Dr. Inderbir Singh Nijjar
  4. Tarn Taran - Harmeet Singh Sandhu
  5. Khem Karan - Sarvan Singh Dhun
  6. Nakodar - Ms. Inderjit Kaur Mann
  7. Kartarpur - Balkar Singh
  8. Dasuya - Karambir Singh Ghuman
  9. Urmar - Jasvir Singh Raja Gill
  10. Hoshiarpur - Bram Shanker Sharma Jimpa
  11. Chabbewal - Ishank Kumar Chabbewal
  12. Garhshankar - Jai Krishan Singh Rouri
  13. Balachaur - Ms. Santosh Kataria
  14. Rupnagar - Dinesh Chadha
  15. S.A.S. Nagar - Kulwant Singh
  16. Fatehgarh Sahib - Lakhbir Singh Rai
  17. Amloh - Gurinder Singh Garry Waring
  18. Samrala - Jagtar Singh Diyalpura
  19. Ludhiana East - Daljit Singh Grewal Bhola
  20. Atam Nagar - Kulwant Singh Sidhu
  21. Ludhiana Central - Ashok Prashar Pappi
  22. Ludhiana West - Sanjeev Arora
  23. Ludhiana North - Chaudhary Madan Lal Bagga
  24. Payal - Manwinder Singh Giaspura
  25. Nihal Singh Wala - Manjit Singh Bilaspur
  26. Bhagha Purana - Amritpal Singh Sukhanand
  27. Moga - Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora
  28. Dharamkot - Devinder Jeet Singh Laddi Dhos
  29. Jalalabad - Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy
  30. Fazilka - Narinderpal Singh Sawna
  31. Muktsar - Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar
  32. Kotkapura - Kultar Singh Sandhwan
  33. Jaitu - Amolak Singh
  34. Talwandi Sabo - Ms. Baljinder Kaur
  35. Sardulgarh - Gurpreet Singh Banawali
  36. Bhadaur - Labh Singh Ugoke
  37. Mehal Kalan - Kulwant Singh Pandori
  38. Amargarh - Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra
  39. Dhuri - Bhagwant Mann
  40. Patiala - Ajitpal Singh Kohli

After the list came out, the BJP questioned why Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains was not on it. The question follows months of pressure on Bains from the party. In July, the BJP stepped up its demand for his resignation over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in the state.

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