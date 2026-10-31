AAP Names Candidates For 40 Seats In 2027 Punjab Assembly Polls: Full List

Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has named the first 40 candidates it will field in the state Assembly elections, due early next year. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is on the list and will contest from the Dhuri seat again.

Before the announcement, the party held a high-level meeting on candidate selection at the Delhi residence of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. Mann, state in-charge Manish Sisodia and other senior leaders attended alongside Kejriwal.

Full List of AAP Candidates:

Batala - Amansher Singh (Shery Kalsi) Ajnala - Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal Amritsar South - Dr. Inderbir Singh Nijjar Tarn Taran - Harmeet Singh Sandhu Khem Karan - Sarvan Singh Dhun Nakodar - Ms. Inderjit Kaur Mann Kartarpur - Balkar Singh Dasuya - Karambir Singh Ghuman Urmar - Jasvir Singh Raja Gill Hoshiarpur - Bram Shanker Sharma Jimpa Chabbewal - Ishank Kumar Chabbewal Garhshankar - Jai Krishan Singh Rouri Balachaur - Ms. Santosh Kataria Rupnagar - Dinesh Chadha S.A.S. Nagar - Kulwant Singh Fatehgarh Sahib - Lakhbir Singh Rai Amloh - Gurinder Singh Garry Waring Samrala - Jagtar Singh Diyalpura Ludhiana East - Daljit Singh Grewal Bhola Atam Nagar - Kulwant Singh Sidhu Ludhiana Central - Ashok Prashar Pappi Ludhiana West - Sanjeev Arora Ludhiana North - Chaudhary Madan Lal Bagga Payal - Manwinder Singh Giaspura Nihal Singh Wala - Manjit Singh Bilaspur Bhagha Purana - Amritpal Singh Sukhanand Moga - Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora Dharamkot - Devinder Jeet Singh Laddi Dhos Jalalabad - Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy Fazilka - Narinderpal Singh Sawna Muktsar - Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar Kotkapura - Kultar Singh Sandhwan Jaitu - Amolak Singh Talwandi Sabo - Ms. Baljinder Kaur Sardulgarh - Gurpreet Singh Banawali Bhadaur - Labh Singh Ugoke Mehal Kalan - Kulwant Singh Pandori Amargarh - Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra Dhuri - Bhagwant Mann Patiala - Ajitpal Singh Kohli

After the list came out, the BJP questioned why Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains was not on it. The question follows months of pressure on Bains from the party. In July, the BJP stepped up its demand for his resignation over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in the state.