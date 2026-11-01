Jiya Shankar Shares Pic With Kaaran Dhanak Amid Split Rumours

Jiya Shankar seems to have given fans a fresh update on her relationship status. After reports of a possible rift with fiancé Kaaran Dhanak started doing the rounds, the actress has followed him again on the platform and also reposted a picture of the two celebrating Halloween together. The post has caught attention, especially after days of speculation about their relationship.

The picture, shared on Jiya's Instagram stories, showed the couple dressed in Halloween costumes inspired by the popular fantasy series Game Of Thrones. Posing together in their themed outfits, the two offered fans a glimpse of their celebrations.

The speculation of the rift began after social media users noticed that Jiya had unfollowed her fiancé on Instagram. Around the same time, she was resharing reels and posts about heartbreak, betrayal and emotional pain. These developments led to questions about whether things were going smoothly between the couple.

However, Jiya had already addressed the rumours through her Instagram stories on October 31. Asking people not to draw conclusions about her personal life, she wrote, "I'd like to clarify something. Recent assumptions about my personal life have gone far beyond what I have actually shared."

She further requested fans to avoid spreading rumours, adding, "Please don't speculate about or spread rumours regarding my relationship." Stressing that she wanted her personal space to be respected, she concluded, "Some things are private, and I'd appreciate everyone respecting that."

For the unversed, Jiya and Kaaran got engaged in August this year. The actress had announced the news by sharing dreamy pictures from the proposal on Instagram. Kaaran is a US-based entrepreneur who largely stayed away from the public eye before the engagement announcement.

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