Chiranjeevi Gives The Clap For Ram Charan's <i>RC17</i>, Anirudh Ravichander On Board

Ram Charan and director Sukumar have officially started their much-awaited project, tentatively titled RC17. The film's grand pooja ceremony was held in Hyderabad on Sunday in the presence of the actor, director and megastar Chiranjeevi.

The event began at around 10:50 am and the makers dropped a video from the ceremony on their official social media handles.

The clip showed Ram Charan arriving at the venue, greeting the members of the team and later lighting up the ceremonial lamp as part of the pooja.

Chiranjeevi Gives The Mega Clap

Megastar Chiranjeevi then performed the auspicious coconut-breaking ritual and officially gave the first clap for his son's film. Sharing the moment, the makers wrote, “The journey of #RC17 begins with the MEGA CLAP Megastar @KChiruTweets garu sounded the clapboard and blessed the entire team of #RC17.”

The star-studded launch event was attended by prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry. Along with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Sukumar, those present at the ceremony included directors Harish Shankar, Buchi Babu Sana, Naga Vamsi, Rahul Sankrityan, Gopichand Malineni, and Maruthi, alongside producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar.

The mega-project, carrying the intriguing tagline “You Can Imagine,” is expected to feature Ram Charan in a rugged, never-before-seen avatar. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings and T-Series Films, the shooting for the film is scheduled to kick off immediately at Ramoji Film City.

Talking about the film's technical team, Anirudh Ravichander has been officially confirmed as the music composer for the film. This marks a major shift, as Sukumar has traditionally collaborated with music director Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) for his films.

Behind the Camera, ace cinematographer Ratnavelu is on board to handle the visuals. The makers are expected to announce the remaining cast and crew details in the coming days.

The film marks the powerhouse reunion of Ram Charan and blockbuster director Sukumar. The duo previously shook the box office with their 2018 blockbuster hit Rangasthalam. The village drama, featuring Ram Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles, earned Rs 131.20 crore at the box office.

Interestingly, megastar Chiranjeevi has previously given a ‘clap' for three of Ram Charan's films. They include SS Rajamouli's RRR in 2022, Game Changer in 2025 and Peddi in 2026. While Ram Charan and Jr NTR's film RRR became an iconic gamechanger in the industry, with domestic collections of Rs 782.2 crore, the S Shankar-directed film, Game Changer earned Rs 131.20 crore. Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, also grossed massively at the box office, collecting Rs 244.64 crore.

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