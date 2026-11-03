Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan Meet Home Minister Amit Shah To Address Misuse Of AI And Deepfake

On Monday (November 2), Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi and his actor-son Ram Charan met the Home Minister Amit Shah to share their deep concerns about the misuse of AI and deepfake technologies, posing a threat to artists' dignity and rights. The Union Minister assured them of help and advised them to submit a written representation to examine the matter thoroughly.

"It was a privilege to meet the Honourable Union Home Minister, Shri @amitshahofficial Ji, today. I shared my deep concerns about the misuse of AI and deepfake technologies, which pose a serious threat to artists' rights, dignity and creative content.

"He heard our concerns with great understanding and assured us that the Government would examine the matter urgently and work towards introducing stronger safeguards and strict penalties. He also advised us to submit a written representation and entrusted Shri @gkishanreddyofficial Garu with coordinating the matter," wrote Chiranjeevi on his Instagram.

"This is an encouraging step for the film fraternity. I am grateful for his assurance and hopeful that meaningful protections will be put in place soon," he added.

Ram Charan also shared pictures from the meet-up and said the government assured them of implementing strict action against the wrong-doers.

"Honoured to meet the Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @amitshahofficial Ji along with my father Shri @chiranjeevikonidela garu today.

"I'm encouraged by his understanding and positive response to our concerns about the growing misuse of AI and deepfake technologies and the serious impact they have on artists and our industry.

"His assurance that the Government will examine the matter urgently and work towards stronger safeguards and strict action against such misuse is truly encouraging," wrote Ram Charan.

In recent times, many film actors across languages have fallen victims to deepfake technology and misuse of AI that posed serious threat to their rights and identities.

The Delhi Police arrested 24-year-old B.Tech graduate Eemani Naveen from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, in January 2024 for creating and uploading the viral deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna. Rashmika strongly opposed the misuse of AI after the video went viral in 2023.



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