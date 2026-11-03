'<i>Hamesha Jawaan Raho</i> King': Salman Khan's Bro-Coded Birthday Wish For Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan might be late to the party, but he didn't miss the opportunity to wish 'bhai' Shah Rukh Khan on his 61st birthday.

Sharing the new song Tu Mil Jaaye from SRK's upcoming film King, Salman Khan wrote on his Instagram Story, "Happy Birthday Shah Rukh. Hamesha jawaan raho The King. Yeh meri dua hai (Stay young forever the King, it's my prayer)." Interestingly, Salman's wish mentioned two of SRK's films - Jawan, released in 2023, marked Shah Rukh's first collaboration with director Atlee.

Salman also promoted the much-anticipated King, slated for a Christmas release this year, in his birthday wish.

Shah Rukh Khan had an eventful 61st birthday. He skipped the midnigt ritual of greeting fans from his balcony at his Mumbai home, Mannat, on Sunday. But he made the fans' day when he appeared late evening yesterday and waved at fans, blew kisses at them amid tight security. Three new teasers from King also lit up the massive LED outside his bungalow on Sunday night. For fans, Shah Rukh Khan also sent a handwritten note that displayed on the same LED.

Apart from Salman Khan, Kajol, Juhi Chawla, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Farah Khan, Shilpa Shetty and others wished Shah Rukh on his birthday.

King Star Cast

King marks the reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. The film also brings together SRK and Deepika after Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan had teased his intense avatar in the movie with a new poster recently.

The caption read, "Qaatil Nahi... Aashiq Hai... #KING. In cinemas 24.12.2026." The words were an homage to Shah Rukh's film Baadshah and its title track.

The star-studded ensemble includes Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Abhay Verma.

Kareena Kapoor has also joined the film for a special dance number.

King is set to arrive in theatres on December 24.

Also Read | King Song Tu Mil Jaye: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Celebrate Love In Arijit Singh-Ed Sheeran's Romantic Track