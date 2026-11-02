Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans From Mannat Balcony On 61st Birthday After Skipping Midnight Ritual

"Der aaye durust aaye" is one adage that aptly sums up Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday celebrations. The Bollywood superstar, who turned a year older today, played hide-and-seek with diehard fans until the evening of his birthday. He was a sight for sore eyes when he appeared on the balcony of his sea-facing bungalow, Mannat, to express gratitude to his admirers for waiting since midnight for a glimpse of their favourite star.

Shah Rukh Khan, who reportedly rang in his birthday with friends and family at the Taj Hotel, made a royal entrance on the evening of November 2 on the balcony of his landmark home to greet scores of admirers. There were reports that the actor won't celebrate his birthday in India.

Dressed in a casual white T-shirt and jeans, Shah Rukh Khan waved to fans, struck his iconic open-arms pose, blew kisses, and greeted them with a salaam here and a namaste there as cameras flashed around him.

Just as fans were beginning to lose hope, a convoy of cars carrying the actor was spotted heading towards Mannat. The roads leading to the bungalow had been heavily barricaded by the Mumbai Police for security reasons.

But, as Shah Rukh Khan famously said in Om Shanti Om, "Picture abhi baaqi hai, mere dost!" The superstar then emerged from the evening darkness to make a grand entrance onto a specially constructed platform at Mannat, which is currently undergoing major renovation.

Earlier in the day, several of his fan clubs celebrated the superstar's birthday in a special way. While some cut a cake to mark his 61st birthday at a restaurant in Juhu, others stood on the roads to Mannat with 'King-sized' posters of the actor.

His admirers also danced and sang to their heart's content and watched the song Tu Mil Jaaye from Shah Rukh's upcoming film King together. As a special surprise for fans, the actor shared the song, which also features Deepika Padukone, on social media at midnight.

Besides fans, industry colleagues including Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Atlee, Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, and Shilpa Shetty also wished Shah Rukh Khan on his 61st birthday.

Also Read | How Shah Rukh Khan's Fans Celebrated His 61st Birthday Amid Tight Security At Mannat