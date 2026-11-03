<i>Turtle Walker</i>: The 800-Km 'Message-In-A-Bottle' Love Letter Story That Left Zoya Akhtar Stunned

Filmmaker Taira Malaney had a little dream, and it took seven long years for it to come alive before her eyes. Marking her feature-length debut, the 35-year-old director embarked on a journey to tell the story of Satish Bhaskar, a pioneering Indian marine biologist and conservationist widely revered as the foundational pioneer of sea turtle biology and conservation in India.

And thus came her highly acclaimed 75-minute feature documentary that tells the extraordinary story of this legend, who spent years walking thousands of kilometres along India's coastline with the sole purpose of saving endangered sea turtles, documenting nesting sites along India's coastline and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, director Taira Malaney, co-producer Zoya Akhtar under her banner Tiger Baby, and Sai Abishek (Head of Factual Entertainment, Lifestyle & Kids, South Asia, Skydance), revisit the many stories they embraced while making this project. The team conducted extensive interviews, and the documentary also includes key interactions and material from Satish Bhaskar's personal archive. He unfortunately died in 2023 and could not see the final premiere.

Among the many anecdotes, there is one particular romantic folklore incident from his life that took place in 1982 on the uninhabited island of Suheli Atoll (Suheli Par) in Lakshadweep. It is called the 'message-in-a-bottle' story, when Satish Bhaskar was stranded for months on the island. He missed his wife Brenda immensely and desperately wanted to contact her, and that is where the 'magic' happened.

He put letters inside bottles and threw them out into the sea. In a miraculous turn of events, one of those bottles drifted 800 kilometres to Sri Lanka, where a fisherman found it and mailed it to Brenda.

The bottled travelled for 800 kilometres, took 24-26 days before it finally reached Sri Lanka.

There could not be a more powerful story of manifestation, as Zoya Akhtar says.

This and much more, as the makers and producers of Turtle Walker open up about their emotional documentary in a freewheeling conversation.

Q: Satish Bhaskar's life often feels stranger than fiction. Was there any moment while recreating his journey when you felt people would not believe this actually happened?

Taira Malaney: Yes, of course. I think that was partly the draw of this story. So many of these events almost feel too hard to believe. They feel like fiction. Two moments stood out to me. One was the bottle letter. Satish had been stranded for five months, and this letter travelled around 800 kilometres across the ocean to reach Sri Lanka. A fisherman happened to find it and actually sent it to his wife. Stories like these feel straight out of Robinson Crusoe or Cast Away, yet they are completely real. The other was when he had to eat turtle eggs because he could not find any other food to survive on the islands. Both those scenes felt difficult for audiences to digest because I also struggled to believe they had really happened.

Q: Given the stories you usually bring to life, when you heard about this message-in-a-bottle story, did it immediately feel like the plot of a film rather than a real-life conservation story?

Zoya Akhtar: I did not immediately think of a film. What came to mind were the stories you hear as a child about people putting messages in bottles and sending them out into the world. You would see them as souvenirs, and they always carried a sense of romance and wonder. When I saw this story, I did not know anything about it beforehand. What struck me was the idea that if you do something wholeheartedly, somehow it finds its destination. It is almost like you manifest it. And, of course, hats off to the Sri Lankan fisherman who found the message and passed it on. So I did not think of movies as much as I thought of magic.

Q: Wildlife stories rarely become mainstream conversation pieces. What made Animal Planet believe that Turtle Walker could connect with audiences beyond nature lovers?

Sai Abishek: At Animal Planet, our aim has always been to put wildlife and the stories surrounding it at the forefront. Often, wildlife can become almost wallpaper-like. People get used to seeing the same images of chases and kills and become desensitised over time. When we saw Taira's work, we felt it was an incredible and meditative piece on Satish Bhaskar's life. We often focus on lions, tigers, rhinos and other well-known species, but there are many creatures that are not as well documented. This story needed to be told. It is also told in a very cinematic way and almost feels like a feature film. We felt audiences needed to see it. It also aligns with our strategy around "Epic Wild Stories", where we focus on Indian filmmakers and extraordinary stories from the natural world. Turtle Walker is part of that franchise.

Q: You spent seven to nearly nine years shaping this story. What is the one part that still haunts you?

Taira Malaney: What haunts me is our experience of returning to the islands with Satish. Our goal was simply to follow him and document what he experienced. He chose to return to South Reef Island, which was one of the most important nesting sites for hawksbill turtles that he had discovered. We expected to find many turtles nesting there. Instead, we found the opposite. The coral reefs had become exposed, making it impossible for turtles to climb onto the nesting beaches. What had once been one of the most significant nesting sites no longer had any nests. Satish conducted the survey himself and found none. Watching him process that reality was devastating. He was deeply affected, and so were we. It forced us to ask what might have happened to other nesting sites if such an important one had changed so dramatically.

Q: What part of the documentary feels deeply human to you?

Zoya Akhtar: For me, it is Satish's humility, kindness and tenderness. He truly believed that we share this planet and that it needs to be cared for. What stayed with me was that one very quiet man made such a huge impact and did not seem concerned about whether anyone knew about it. That feels especially relevant today. Every living being exists for a reason. We share this world with them and need them here. We can already see the consequences of neglect through the natural disasters happening around us. The planet is a gift, and we need to take care of it.

Sai Abishek: It is the dedication of one man who spent nearly two decades pursuing what he believed in. He went to extraordinary lengths to uncover the truth and remained committed to the mission throughout his life. To me, that represents the pinnacle of dedication and excellence. The other aspect that really resonated with me was the gentle love story between him and his wife. Those are the two broad emotional pillars of the documentary.

Q: With climate change and biodiversity dominating global conversations, how saddened was Satish Bhaskar by what was happening?

Taira Malaney: When I first reached out to Satish, he had largely disconnected himself from sea turtle research and conservation despite having dedicated his life to it. Initially, I thought that was because of his physical condition, but I later realised it was also emotional. It hurt him deeply to hear what was happening and feel unable to do anything about it. There was definitely a lot of sadness and pain. What became beautiful in the story was that he eventually connected with younger researchers and learned that many people were continuing the work. He saw that turtles were still returning to nest and that conservation efforts were continuing. That gave him hope. He realised the responsibility no longer rested solely on his shoulders. His legacy had inspired others to carry the work forward. It reminded him that while there are many challenges, nature is resilient and recovery is possible.

Q: What made Satish bigger than many of the fictional heroes we admire?

Zoya Akhtar: Fictional heroes are fictional. He was real. That is the biggest difference. He saved a species. That is extraordinary. He has been an unsung pioneer for a long time, and this documentary is a wonderful way for more people to understand the immense work he did. I think we need to platform these stories much more. We need to educate younger generations because they are going to inherit this planet. Channels, producers and funding bodies need to invest in bringing these stories to audiences. Governments can help too, because this work is precious. What we have learned through screenings is that people do respond to these stories. The problem is not a lack of interest. The stories simply do not reach them. They need to be presented to them.

Q: The documentary has travelled to major film festivals around the world. Did the response overwhelm you?

Taira Malaney: Definitely in the beginning.

Zoya Akhtar: And then you get used to it!

Taira Malaney: You do get used to it, but it is important to remember the purpose. This film was never meant only for film festival audiences or filmmakers. Of course, their voices matter because they help the film reach wider audiences. But our ultimate goal was always to reach young people across India, including those who may never have seen a sea turtle or explored a coral reef. Those are the audiences we wanted to connect with, and the festival journey was just one step towards that larger goal.

Turtle Walker is part of the India: Epic Wild Stories anthology and was released on Animal Planet on October 19, 2026.