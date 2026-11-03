Orry Reveals He Unfollowed Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh On Instagram After Fallout

Social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, recently opened up about his fallout with Sara Ali Khan. The influencer alleged that the actor disappeared when he needed her during a difficult phase. He also spoke about his equation with Sara's mother, Amrita Singh, claiming that she once hurled abuses at him and never apologised.

In a conversation with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi on their show Double Date, Orry was asked to name the most famous person he had blocked, unfollowed or muted on social media. To which he replied, "Sara Ali Khan", adding, "I'm very public about it. Her mother scolded me a lot, so I unfollowed her too."

Orry recalled that he and Sara had been friends since childhood and continued to share a close bond through their college years and beyond. He claimed that he had supported the actor through a particularly challenging phase of her life.

"I was there for her through so much. We were in Goa when she got into a big case. I stood by her through all of that, never left her side. But for one time in life when she had to be there for me, she disappeared," the influencer said.

Orry alleged that Sara did not reciprocate the support when he went through a difficult phase. “In that moment, it was such a tough phase for me, and she didn't check on me once or call me once. I was like, when your life was under fire, and everyone told me to leave her side and not get caught up, I stood by her side. I took care of you, your mother and your brother and stood by them. And when the tables flipped, and you had to be there with me for once, you couldn't even give me a phone call," he added.

Orry further revealed that Sara's mother, Amrita Singh, had once scolded him and spoken negatively about him to others. He claimed that the incident strained his relationship with the family further and eventually led him to unfollow her on social media.

"I just thought if I pretended to be friends with you, then whatever you did and whatever abuses your mother threw at me and said about me to others, it made that okay. And it's not okay, and I never got an apology after that," he said.

Orry and Sara Ali Khan's friendship reportedly began showing signs of trouble in August 2025 after he shared birthday pictures of the actor that several social media users felt were unflattering. The controversy gained further attention when Orry posted a reel titled "3 worst names", mentioning "Sara", "Amrita" and "Palak" without revealing their surnames.

Soon after, Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan unfollowed Orry on Instagram. Orry also took a swipe at Sara's acting career during a social media exchange. Sara has mostly refrained from addressing the alleged fallout publicly. The two have also not made any public efforts to reconcile their differences so far.

Also Read | Orry Claims Sara Ali Khan Once 'Pushed A Girl Off A Chair' At A Party