Orry Claims Sara Ali Khan Once 'Pushed A Girl Off A Chair' At A Party

Orry has made a new claim about his fallout with Sara Ali Khan while recalling an unusual incident involving the two at a party. Speaking to Pinkvilla, the social media personality recalled an incident in which the Kedarnath actor allegedly pushed a girl off a chair, but he was the one who had to bear the brunt of it. Describing it as a “really funny” story, Orry claimed that Sara had “created the story.”

During a chat with Pinkvilla, Orry elaborated on the incident and said that he and Sara were looking for a place to sit when they spotted a girl occupying a chair. According to him, Sara pushed the girl off the seat, after which the two took the vacant spot. “I'm going through what I didn't even do,” Orry recalled, making it clear that he claimed he was not the one who pushed the girl.

The situation reportedly became more complicated when the girl confronted Orry instead of Sara. He attributed this to Sara's popularity at the time, saying she was “very famous at the time.” According to Orry, her greater public profile meant that the girl directed her frustration towards him instead.

Orry also spoke about how he handled the confrontation. He said he met the upset girl while dressed in an elaborate outfit featuring a cape, a fashionable turban and kitten sunglasses. He stated that the girl eventually told him, “It's fine that you pushed me off the chair. I know it was a mistake.” Orry responded, “It wasn't, but thank you.”

Previously, addressing Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Orry had mentioned, “Back in 2021, when Amrita Ali Khan traumatised me, it was a lot. I don't think I have been through something like this. It was a very low and dark time in my life that really put me through hell.”

Orry added that, in a “weird” way, he owed Amrita a thank you because the difficult phase gave him the mental toughness he has today. However, he chose not to reveal details about their fallout, only saying that it affected his friendship with Amrita's daughter, Sara Ali Khan.

Orry and Sara's friendship reportedly hit a rough patch in 2025 after he shared birthday pictures of the actress that some felt were unflattering. The fallout escalated when he posted a reel titled “3 worst names”, which included Sara, Amrita and Palak without their surnames. Soon after, Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan unfollowed him on Instagram.

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