"Ears Blessed, Soul Healed": Internet Praises <i>Ramayana</i> Song <i>Jai Jai Ram</i> Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi

Ramayana is one of the most anticipated Indian films in recent times. Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious adaptation brings the epic tale to the big screen on a grand scale. Ranbir Kapoor takes on the role of Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi potrays Goddess Sita.

Now, the release of the first song from the movie, Jai Jai Ram, has given fans another glimpse into the film's devotional world. The music video features glimpses of Rama and Sita's wedding, along with scenes highlighting Rama's strength and skills as a warrior. It also depicts the couple travelling through Ayodhya in a chariot as residents welcome them by showering flower petals. The track offers a fresh interpretation of the timeless devotional bhajan “Jai Siya Ram.”

Jai Jai Ram is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. Penned by renowned poet Dr Kumar Vishwas, the song is composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman. The track has quickly struck an emotional chord online, with listeners praising its soulful sound and spiritual appeal. Many said they felt their “ears blessed” and “soul healed” after hearing it.

One user wrote, "What a visual treat!!! What a music!!! Just listening #JaiJaiRam on repeat. #ArijitSingh voice just makes this more beautiful."

Another added, "The #JaiJaiRam song frm #Ramayana is simply beautiful. You have to understand the depth and emotion of the song especially with soulful voices of #ShreyaGhoshal & #ArijitSingh."

Someone else commented, "There couldn't have been a better choice then the duo of Arijit Singh And Shreya Ghoshal for Jai Jai Ram, Ramayana's first song. Divine And Beautiful."

"The emotion, the texture, the devotion - Ears blessed ; Soul healed, #ArijitSingh really woke up and chose to heal all our souls with Jai Jai Ram," remarked a user.

A fan described Jai Jai Ram as a "slow-burn kind of magic" with its soft and divine quality gradually creating a soothing, almost hypnotic effect. "The vibe quietly seeps into your soul, building up a mesmerizing, gentle intoxication. Every single time you replay it, it somehow feels even better," they added.

"Not every devotional song needs to feel heavy. #JaiJaiRam has this beautiful, peaceful energy that makes you want to sit and listen," read a comment.

A user mentioned. "Jai Jai Ram is not just a song, it's an emotion. So soothing, divine & peaceful. Subah-subah ye song sunnne mein ek alag hi aanand milta hai… feels like pure devotion reaching the soul."

Made on an estimated budget of Rs 4000 crore, Ramayana will be released in two parts. The first instalment is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release in October 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027.

Also Read | 'Not Against Ranbir Kapoor': Ramanand Sagar's Grandson On Ramayana, Names Its 'Smartest Casting' Decision