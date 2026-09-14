After <i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Success, Director Vishal Chaturvedi Announces Film On Tulsidas

Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh has marked a successful outing for the filmmaker. Made on a budget of Rs 2 crore, the devotional drama has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India.

Vishal has now announced his next film Rambola, based on the extraordinary life and legacy of Mahakavi Goswami Tulsidas. The upcoming project will explore the journey of the revered poet and spiritual figure whose works continue to hold a significant place in Indian culture.

The makers shared the news on Instagram. The post read, "With Bappa's Blessings, on this auspicious day, with humility and gratitude, we bring to you RamBola, the immortal story of Goswami Tulsidas. Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. Produced by Mahaveer Jain, Vishal Chaturvedi, Amit Upadhyay & Raghuvendra Singh. Presented by Mahaveer Jain Films."

Mahakavi Goswami Tulsidas was a legendary 16th-century Vaishnava saint and poet. He is best known for writing the Awadhi epic Ramcharitmanas, his devotional retelling of the Ramayana, as well as the immensely popular Hanuman Chalisa. He authored several acclaimed texts, including Vinaya Patrika, Kavitavali, Gitavali and Dohavali. Born as Rambola, Tulsidas received spiritual guidance and studied Sanskrit along with Hindu philosophy before eventually choosing the path of an ascetic.

Rambola will be Vishal Chaturvedi's next venture into devotional cinema following the release of Hanuman Ansh, which explored the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba. The film, inspired by the book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life, opened in theatres on August 7 and initially witnessed a lukewarm response at the box office. However, its collections improved during the second week and the film has now crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in its sixth week.

Hanuman Ansh stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand in key roles. The film follows Lakshmi Narayan, a young boy in pre-Independence India who leaves home after his mother's death in search of God. His spiritual quest takes him across North India and eventually leads to his transformation into Neem Karoli Baba.

Also Read | Hanuman Ansh Sequel: Producer Breaks Silence On Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Cameos