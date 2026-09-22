<i>Prem Keetanu</i> Trailer: Veer Pahariya, Aparshakti Khurana Fight For Aafiya Sayed's Love

The trailer for the much-awaited romantic comedy Prem Keetanu is finally out. Starring Veer Pahariya, Aparshakti Khurana, and debutant Aafiya Sayed, the film revolves around love, confusion, and an unexpected equation between the three characters. The trailer offers a glimpse into the chaotic love triangle.

Set against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, the trailer follows Vishal, played by Veer Pahariya, as he navigates college life and romance. Vishal is shown as a typical backbencher who would rather skip classes, party late into the night, and get caught up in the usual mischief that comes with college life.

Things take a romantic turn when Vishal falls for Suhani, played by Aafiya Sayed. But his love story quickly gets complicated when Ranjeet, portrayed by Aparshakti Khurana, enters the picture. Ranjeet is equally interested in Suhani and goes out of his way to charm not just her but also her family.

The rivalry between the two men soon escalates, resulting in a physical fight between Vishal and Ranjeet. At one point, Vishal tells Suhani, “Tumhe toh dono laundo ko ghumana hai.” The final moments of the trailer feature a reference to Majnu Bhai, Anil Kapoor's memorable character from Welcome.

Earlier, Prem Keetanu also attracted attention over its alleged connection with the 2024 Malayalam romantic comedy Premalu. Reports suggested that the Hindi film was an official adaptation of the regional romantic comedy. Veer Pahariya, however, addressed the speculation and clarified that Prem Keetanu is not a remake of the Malayalam film.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, Prem Keetanu also features Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay in key roles. The film is slated to release in theatres on October 2. It will clash with Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Drishyam: The Conclusion at the box office.

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