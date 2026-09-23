<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Gullu Reveals He Was Married But Got Divorced In Five Months

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, has opened up about his personal life and revealed that he was married once, but it ended only after five months.

After winning Roadies Double Cross, photos of Gullu with his former wife surfaced online. While there were claims that the reality TV star was already married, Gullu chose to remain silent. He neither confirmed nor dismissed the reports at the time.

Now, while talking to Qazi Touqeer on the latest episode of the reality show, Gullu admitted that the reports were true and he had been married. “It wasn't a breakup-type heartbreak, but still a heartbreak. I couldn't tell anyone because everyone felt it was wrong, but according to me, it was the right thing to do for myself. I had to take that step for myself,” Gulli shared, revealing he got divorced in 2024.

Sharing more details about his marriage, Gullu explained, “Bahut tagdi cheez se nikal kar aaya hoon main. Vahan se bhaag ke aaya hoon main jaise taise. I was married for 4.5-5 months. Humari side naa aaj bhi shaadiyan jaldi karte hain. Pressure rehta hai ki aap aur karoge kya? Aap kuch kar nahi rahe toh shaadi kar lo (I have come out of something really difficult. I somehow managed to escape from there. I was married for about four and a half to five months. In our community, people still tend to get married at a young age. There is pressure that if you are not doing anything else, you should just get married)."

The Bigg Boss 20 contestant further admitted that he was not in love with the woman he married and shared that he did not tell anyone about his situation because he thought it would have become a joke and people would have judged him for getting divorced.

Recalling the time when his wedding photos were leaked, Gullu shared, “After that, I got used to being alone. I thought nothing could go more wrong than this; life would now give me better only. I won the show (Roadies) and was enjoying it with my friends in Goa. At night, I saw that someone had leaked my wedding photo.

“I wasn't divorced at that time. When I was doing roadies, I was still in a conflict with my family. They insisted on being in the marriage; I was keen to get divorced. I thought it was over now. My family got upset with me and stopped talking to me."

New episodes of Bigg Boss 20 stream every day at 9 PM on Jiohotstar and 10:30 PM on Colours TV.

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