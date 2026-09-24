Mumbai Civic Body Proposes 570% Hike In Entertainment Tax For AC Cinema Halls, Multiplexes

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has tabled a proposal to increase entertainment tax rates across various venues in Mumbai.

If approved and officially notified, the revised rates will significantly increase the tax levied on cinema tickets, live performances, and other entertainment events.

Under the proposed structure, the entertainment tax on air-conditioned cinema halls and multiplexes would increase from Rs 60 to Rs 400 per ticket. This amounts to a 570% hike in the existing rate.

For non-air-conditioned cinema halls, the tax is proposed to rise from Rs 45 to Rs 200 per ticket, marking a 400% increase. The proposal also includes a hike in the tax on performing arts shows, including plays and live concerts. The rate for these events would double from Rs 50 to Rs 100 per ticket.

The BMC has also proposed introducing a new tax bracket for mini-theatres and video-screening venues that were previously not covered under the entertainment tax structure. These venues would be charged Rs 90 per ticket under the proposed system.

At the same time, the proposal includes a 100% tax exemption for venues screening Marathi and Gujarati films, as well as those hosting Marathi and Gujarati plays and concerts.

However, the proposed rates are not yet in effect. The revised structure will require final clearance and notification from the Maharashtra government's Urban Development Department. Until the new rates are officially notified, the existing entertainment tax rates will continue to apply.

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