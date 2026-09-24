<i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Producer Says Nobody Agreed To Invest In The 'Small-Budget' Film: 'They Thought It Would Come And Go'

Bollywood producers who once stayed away from Hanuman Ansh are now reaching out to its team. Some of them are even apologising for not backing the film when it was looking for support. The devotional drama, which was reportedly made on a budget of less than Rs 2 crore, has gone on to earn Rs 336.2 crore gross and Rs 284.68 crore net in India, while its worldwide collection stands at Rs 371.95 crore, as per a Sacnilk report.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, 21-year-old co-producer Anupriya Nagar recalled how difficult it was to find people willing to invest in the film before its release. She said several industry members were unsure about the project because it had a small budget, a first-time director and relatively new actors.

“Since the beginning, even before I came on board, the Hanuman Ansh team had gone to many people for investment for post-production, but nobody agreed to invest, even though it wasn't a very big investment,” she said.

Anupriya said the lack of faith was not limited to investors. Many people in the industry, she recalled, believed the film would simply come and go without making much of an impact.

“Before the release, there were a handful of people who supported us, but many people didn't believe in the project. They thought it was a small-budget film, the director was making his first film and the actors were also new. They thought the film would come and go. People didn't have that belief,” Anupriya said.

The response has since changed. Anupriya said several producers who had earlier turned down the project have now contacted her to congratulate the team. Some, she added, have also apologised for not joining the film.

She said, “Lots of producers have reached out and it is very sweet. They have congratulated us. Some of them have actually come to me and said, ‘First of all, I apologise because this film had come to us. We are sorry we couldn't join you. That was the biggest mistake I made.'”

Anupriya shared that some industry members also told her that Hanuman Ansh had shown what a small film could achieve.

“They said, ‘You have made us realise that a small film can do so much. You have given a lesson to the industry.' They told us, ‘Whatever you want, we are with you.' It is very sweet,” she recalled.

Headlined by Shobinaw Satyaa, Hanuman Ansh is inspired by the life of Neem Karoli Baba. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the project also stars Hunny Bakshi, Chandan K Anand, Nikhil Dubey and Anil Rastogi.

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