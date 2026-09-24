'Silk Smitha Yearned For A Family Life': Kushboo Sundar Remembers Her On 30th Death Anniversary

Her real name is Vijayalakshmi. For the world, she is Silk Smitha. And for actor Kushboo Sundar, she is Viji, short for Vijayalakshmi. On her 30th death anniversary, Kushboo Sundar fondly remembered her and shared unheard anecdotes about her.

"Silk knew how to exploit her eyes and body to maximum advantage. But she was always on guard. I never called her Silk or Smitha. I called her Viji, short for Vijayalakshmi, which was her original name. And she would be so happy whenever I called her that," Sundar told Filmfare.

Recalling her first impression of Silk Smitha, Kushboo Sundar said, "Suddenly, a hush descended on the set. A foldable chair with a towel on it and a table appeared, and there she was. Silk, in the flesh and blood, oozing oomph and an aura. I was hooked. She spoke English haltingly, but she immediately put me at ease. She must have been around 22 or 23 then. What a star."

Kushboo Sundar went to Chennai to shoot a 3D film being directed by Ashok Kumar. The film never got made but Sundar and Silk Smita became professional friends.

"She was reserved, and a lot of people thought she was arrogant. I think it was her defence mechanism, a way of protecting her sanity and maintaining her boundaries. You know how people tend to regard women who do item numbers and wear skimpy clothes. They derisively call it soft porn. Today's actors wear far more revealing clothes."

According to Sundar, Silk Smitha always wanted a family life.

"She yearned for a family life. She was controlled in the relationship she was in. Her boyfriend's children may have been closer to her age. When we were abroad, she would shop like crazy for his kids. She wanted everything off-screen to be normal and to live like a normal wife. She never got that," she said.

Silk Smitha

In a career spanning 18 years, she appeared in over 450 films. Smitha was part of several successful dance numbers in the 1980s Indian films. She entered the industry as a supporting actress, and was first noticed for her role as Silk in the 1979 Tamil film, Vandichakkaram.

She became one of India's most popular sex symbols of the 1980s and early 1990s, as well as one of the most sought-after erotic actresses in South Indian cinema in the 1980s.

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