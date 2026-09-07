India's Biggest Sex Symbol Married Off To An Older-Abusive Man At 14, Worked As Domestic Help, Died Alone At 35

For a brief period in the 1980s and early 1990s, Silk Smitha was almost impossible to ignore. Her name could influence the fate of a film, her dance sequences were enough to bring audiences to theatres, and producers were willing to wait for her dates.

She had arrived in an industry where becoming a star was difficult enough for an outsider, let alone a woman from a poor family in a small village.

Yet Silk Smitha managed to build a career that few could have imagined for her.

Born Vadlapati Vijayalakshmi in Kovvali village in Andhra Pradesh, she went from leaving school as a child and working to survive to becoming one of the most recognisable faces of South Indian cinema.

Her story was extraordinary, but her success came with its own complications.

Years after her death, her life continues to attract fascination and has inspired films, including Vidya Balan's acclaimed The Dirty Picture.

She Left School At 10 And Was Married At 14

Smitha grew up in a financially struggling family and had to discontinue her education when she was just 10 years old. She had studied until Class 4 before leaving school to help her mother with household responsibilities.

Her childhood was followed by an early marriage. At 14, her parents reportedly arranged her marriage to an older man without informing her. According to reports, she faced abuse from her husband and his family. After around two years, she left the marriage and began trying to build a life on her own.

With little money and few opportunities, Smitha initially worked as domestic help. She later found employment as a touch-up artist on film sets. That job brought her closer to the world she would eventually conquer.

A Chance Encounter Changed Her Life

While working around film studios in Chennai, Smitha reportedly caught the attention of filmmaker Vinu Chakravarthy at a flour mill near AVM Studio. Chakravarthy, who was accompanied by his wife Karna Poo, was struck by her appearance and potential.

He decided to help her enter the film industry and arranged training in acting, dancing and etiquette. For someone who had never received formal education beyond primary school, it was an unexpected entry into a completely different world.

Smitha eventually secured a role in Malayalam filmmaker Antony Eastman's Inaye Thedi. However, the film was released considerably later. By then, she had already appeared in several Malayalam productions, including Pushyaraagam, Saraswatheeyaamam and Karimbana.

Those early appearances, however, did little to establish her as a major star.

'Silk' Was A Character Before It Became A Legend

Everything changed with the 1980 Tamil film Vandichakkaram.

Smitha played a glamorous character named Silk in the film, which starred Sivakumar and Saritha. Her performance made an immediate impression, and the character's name soon became inseparable from the actor herself. Her voice was dubbed by Hema Malini.

But the role that made her famous also ended up defining her career.

Smitha later admitted in an interview with Filmfare that she had wanted to become a character actor. Instead, the success of Vandichakkaram brought her a steady stream of glamorous and sensual roles.

"Well, actually I wanted to become a character actress like Savithri, Sujta and Saritha. But in my second film 'Vandichakram' (her first film in Tamil), I was put in a glamour role. It was in that film that I played the character called 'Silk' Smitha..... (Laughs). It was actually a very good role and people liked my performance. It led to more and more glamour roles. I cannot afford to displease my producers and directors so I continue to accept them. But my ambition remains the same," she had said.

The Rise To Fame

The industry soon realised that Silk Smitha was not merely another glamorous performer. She had become an attraction in her own right.

Her dance numbers became particularly popular, and her presence could reportedly influence whether a film got made or released. She went on to appear in more than 450 films over an approximately 18-year career.

Her popularity was such that distributors were reportedly reluctant to buy certain films without knowing whether Smitha would feature in them. According to a Rediff report, some projects remained unreleased until she gave her dates for a dance sequence. Once her portions were added, films that had previously struggled could reportedly find a new lease of life.

By then, Smitha could command fees that reflected her extraordinary demand. She was reportedly paid around Rs 50,000 for a dance sequence, a substantial amount for that era. On some days, she is said to have shot two or three such numbers.

She also appeared opposite Rajinikanth in the 1982 film Moondru Mugam, further cementing her image as one of the most prominent glamour stars in South Indian cinema.

The Fame Came With A Price

Behind the success, Smitha was aware that her rapid rise had created resentment within the industry. She had become one of the biggest names despite coming from a background far removed from the established film families.

In her Filmfare interview, she spoke about her unusually quick rise and the hostility she believed came with it.

"My career has been short. Just about 4 years and in this time I have acted over 200 films. Naturally, there must be several people who are jealous of my success. I think it is such people who are behind all this malicious propaganda. They're trying to damage my reputation," she had said.

Her career also became increasingly associated with the sensual roles that had made her famous. Although she had hoped to explore more substantial characters, opportunities to break away from her image remained limited.

When The Stardom Started Slipping Away

By the late 1990s, the circumstances around Smitha's career had changed. The intense demand for her dates had begun to work against her, while younger and less expensive performers were entering the industry.

Her professional decline was accompanied by personal and financial difficulties.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Smitha lost a substantial portion of her wealth after her partner persuaded her to invest in three film productions. All three reportedly failed at the box office. Her losses were said to have exceeded Rs 4 crore, an enormous amount at the time.

The woman who had once been able to demand almost any price for a dance appearance was now dealing with a very different reality.

A Death That Still Raises Questions

On September 23, 1996, Silk Smitha was found dead at her home. Her death was reported as suicide, but questions surrounding the circumstances have persisted over the years.

She was only 35.

Smitha's life had moved from poverty and an early marriage to extraordinary fame and financial success, before taking a tragic turn. Her death left behind unanswered questions, while her image as one of Indian cinema's most iconic sex symbols only grew with time.

Her story was later fictionalised in The Dirty Picture, with Vidya Balan playing a character inspired by Smitha. The performance earned Balan the National Film Award for Best Actress.