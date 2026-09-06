'Not Everything Is A Cryptic Message About My Relationship': Jasmin Bhasin On Aly Goni Break Up Rumours

Jasmin Bhasin recently addressed rumours about her relationship with Aly Goni after her recent Instagram post sparked speculation that the couple may have parted ways.

What's Happening

The actors, who fell in love during their time on Bigg Boss 14, continue to be together, with Jasmin now clarifying that her post was not about her relationship.

Addressing the speculation, Jasmin took to her Instagram Stories and made it clear that the post was about her own journey.

She wrote, "Not everything in my life is a cryptic message about my relationship. Sometimes, a woman is simply talking about herself."

She added, "Surprising how for views and attention media pages twist and turn the posts and start using couple images to show it in a manner that will get them eyeballs. Chill guys!!"

Jasmin's Now-Deleted Post

The speculation began after Jasmin shared a post about her first tattoo, which read, ‘I Am Enough'. In the post, she opened up about choosing herself and not changing who she is in order to feel loved. However, some social media users interpreted her words as a possible hint at trouble in her relationship with Aly. Jasmin later deleted the post.

Jasmin's original post focused on the reason behind getting her first tattoo. She spoke about a period in her life when she felt the need to change herself to gain acceptance and love.

She wrote, “Story of my first tattoo and the moment I chose myself after spending so much time trying to become someone i thought would be easier to love. For the longest time, I kept trying to fit myself into little boxes, changing, shrinking, adjusting, becoming whoever I thought I needed to be to feel loved, accepted and to belong. Somewhere along the way, I lost the most important person, Myself!!"

Explaining what led her to get the words ‘I AM ENOUGH' tattooed on herself, Jasmin added, “During one of my healing sessions, I realised something that broke my heart and healed it at the same time that I don't have to become smaller to fit into someone else's world. So I got these words tattooed on me: I AM ENOUGH," she added.

She further explained that the tattoo was meant to serve as a personal reminder rather than a statement of perfection. Jasmin wrote, “Not because I need a reminder that I'm perfect, but because I need to remember that I don't have to earn love by changing who I am. I deserve to be loved as I am. Accepted as I am. Seen as I am. And held without having to break pieces of myself just to belong. This tattoo is a promise to myself — that I will never abandon who I am again just to be loved. I am enough. I have always been enough," she concluded.

Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin's relationship

Aly and Jasmin were close friends before their equation changed during Bigg Boss 14 in 2020. Aly entered the reality show as a wildcard contestant to support Jasmin.

During their time inside the Bigg Boss house, the two opened up about their feelings and eventually began a relationship.

Since then, Aly and Jasmin have remained one of television's popular couples.

They have also spoken about marriage several times, maintaining that they are not rushing into it. The two have said that they would rather spend time understanding each other and concentrating on their respective careers.

The couple recently took another step in their relationship by moving in together in Mumbai. They have described living together as an important phase that has brought them closer and strengthened their bond.