<i>Anjaam</i> Actress Gazala Salmin Remembers Shah Rukh Khan's Warm Gesture On Set

Some on-set memories stay with actors long after a film has been released. Gazala Salmin recently looked back at her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in the 1994 film Anjaam. The actor shared a behind-the-scenes memory in a video posted on Instagram. She recalled how the superstar would make her feel at ease whenever they crossed paths during the shoot.

Gazala said, “There was one scene with Shah Rukh Khan. I was very little, and we were shooting in Mauritius. By the way, the scenes of my birthday in the movie are all from Mauritius, the birthday scene."

She added, "I still remember Shah Rukh Khan. He came to me, and he used to just love me so much. And he used to just hug me. Whenever he used to come, he would just hug me. Behind the camera, he was a sweetheart. He was scary in the movie. As a child, I used to get scared, but he always made me so comfortable behind the camera.”

Gazala also talked about filming stunt sequences for Anjaam, recalling that she performed some of the scenes without wearing a safety harness. “It was my first stunt scene, where Shah Rukh Khan comes with his car and we bump into each other, and my body jumps and falls. It was from 9 to 6 at night. I was there at night and I wasn't getting hurt but I could never see how high I actually jumped. I was so scared because there was no harness but. I was safe. Nothing happened. But I jumped so many times, from here to there," she said.

Directed by Rahul Rawail, Anjaam featured Shah Rukh Khan in a negative role opposite Madhuri Dixit. Gazala played Madhuri's daughter in the film. Her other credits include Imtihaan, Zakhmi Dil, Raghuveer, Raja, Sarhad: The Border of Crime, Bambai Ka Babu, Dil Ke Jharoke Main, Angaaray, Tamanna, Aarzoo, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, One 2 Ka 4 and Sur: The Melody of Life.



