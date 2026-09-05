Priyanka Chopra And Jennifer Lawrence's Playful Banter Becomes The Highlight At Paris Event

Priyanka Chopra and Jennifer Lawrence caught attention with their candid interaction as they joined some of fashion's biggest names at the 13th LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers in Paris.

While the event was attended by several stars from across the globe, it was Priyanka and Jennifer's chemistry that caught fans' attention and became a major talking point. In the clips making the rounds online Priyanka and Jennifer were seen sharing a laugh and exchanging some banter.

For the event, Priyanka opted for a black-and-white flowy dress, while Jennifer wore a black pantsuit. One video showed Priyanka and Jennifer whispering something into each other's ears before breaking into laughter.

Take a look at the video:

Both Priyanka and Jennifer are brand ambassadors for Dior and had a special role at the event. While Jennifer presented the coveted LVMH Prize to designer Julie Kegels, Priyanka was one of the glamorous guests at the event. She was also seen sharing a warm moment with Pharrell Williams.

The event also featured an impressive jury comprising names such as Pharrell Williams, Jonathan Anderson, Sarah Burton, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Nicolas Ghesquiere, Stella McCartney, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, Camille Miceli, Nigo, Phoebe Philo and Michael Rider.

For Priyanka, the appearance came amid a packed professional schedule spanning both Bollywood and Hollywood. The actor has several upcoming projects, including SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated Varanasi. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The film is expected to hit the theatres in April 2027.

Priyanka is also attached to Mira Nair's Amri, in which she will portray legendary Indian painter Amrita Sher-Gil. She will additionally star alongside Will Ferrell, Zac Efron and Regina Hall in Nicholas Stoller's comedy Judgement Day.

On the other hand, Jennifer Lawrence is all set to appear in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The film marks the sixth instalment in The Hunger Games film series. The film will also star Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Elle Fanning, Kieran Culkin, Mckenna Grace, Whitney Peak, Ben Wang, Maya Hawke, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ralph Fiennes, and Glenn Close in prominent roles.

Jennifer will star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Mads Mikkelsen, Patricia Clarkson, and Jared Harris in Martin Scorsese's gothic psychological horror film What Happens at Night.