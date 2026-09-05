A <i>Munna Bhai 3</i> Update: Arshad Warsi Says, "Sanjay Dutt Has Raju Hirani At Gunpoint"

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi created history with Munna Bhai MBBS, and then followed it up with Lage Raho Munna Bhai in 2006. Since then, fans have been waiting for the third film. Several rumours about Munna Bhai 3 have surfaced over the years, but the movie has still not reached the big screen.

Now, Arshad Warsi has given fans a funny but hopeful update about the long awaited film. He revealed that Sanjay Dutt had director Rajkumar Hirani “at gunpoint” to make another Munna Bhai film.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Arshad Warsi said, “Sanju has Raju Hirani at gunpoint to make another one. Poor Raju even went on national television and said, ‘Sanju, I am making it, Sanju.' Everyone wants to do it. I'm just really praying for it. Raju is seriously working on it, so fingers crossed for everyone.”

Arshad Warsi claimed that the maximum part of his performance as Circuit in the first Munna Bhai film came from improvisation

“Everything was improvised. But in the second one, Raju literally knew what I was going to say. The first one had a lot of improvisation. But that was my deal with Raju. I told Raju, ‘Please let me have fun because this role is something else,” he added.

Earlier this year, Rajkumar Hirani gave fans some hope about Munna Bhai 3 in an interview with Variety India. He revealed that he has been working on ideas for both Munna Bhai 3 and a possible 3 Idiots sequel.

Hirani said the story for the Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi starrer has already been developed to a good extent, but he is still trying to find the right ending. The filmmaker said he wants to make sure the story feels complete before taking the film forward.

Arshad Warsi is set to appear in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Ghamasaan, which will start streaming on ZEE5 from September 11.