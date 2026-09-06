'Set Was Vegetarian, We Did Hanuman Chalisa Daily': <i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Director On Making A Film On Neem Karoli Baba

Hanuman Ansh has become an unexpected box-office success after starting its theatrical journey on a relatively small scale.

The devotional drama, based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, has now crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office.

What's Happening

The film's success has also brought attention to writer-director Dr Vishal Chaturvedi's approach to making a devotional film. During an appearance on The Raunac Podcast, Chaturvedi revealed that the 1975 classic Jai Santoshi Maa was an important reference point for him while developing Hanuman Ansh.

He said he had been studying the film for around one-and-a-half years before making his own project.

He said, "Jai Santoshi Maa is one of the most successful films in the history of Indian cinema and not many people know about it. And, I have been mugging up that film since the past one "

He added, "It was a spiritual film, released with Sholay, but earned 100 times more than its budget. It's not just an all-time blockbuster but it was the most profitable film in Indian cinema history. But, why the genre was killed and no film was made on the same lines again, this question kept coming up in my mind."

'Was On A Fruit Diet For 4.5 Months'

Chaturvedi was not only behind the camera but also produced Hanuman Ansh. He revealed that he decided not to take a directing fee for the project.

"I am also the film's producer and director, I waived off my fees for the film," he shared.

The filmmaker also spoke about the practices followed during the making of the devotional drama. He said the environment on the set was kept in line with the film's spiritual subject.

"The set was vegetarian, and we used to do the Hanuman chalisa path everyday. In fact, I was on a fruit diet for around 4.5 months before the film's release," he shared.

Background

Before Hanuman Ansh made its way to cinemas, Chaturvedi had attempted to take the project to streaming platforms.

Speaking to India TV, he recalled how an OTT platform asked him for a story rooted in India but with international relevance.

"I had gone to pitch another story to an OTT platform, and they asked me if I had an Indian story with international relevance. I narrated Maharaj Ji's story in an emotional way," he said.

The response he received, however, left him unhappy. Recalling the experience, he said, "I felt that the way they rejected the story, the kind of language they used, I found it to be derogatory. The way they said it, I felt that the narrative in their mind is filled with garbage, and now it is necessary to bust that narrative."

Hanuman Ansh arrived in theatres on August 7 and initially struggled to attract audiences. The film earned approximately Rs 10 lakh on its opening day.

The film is based on the life and philosophy of Neem Karoli Baba, with Shobhinaw Satyaa playing the lead role. Chaturvedi has written, directed and produced the project.