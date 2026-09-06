<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Mary Kom To Mahhi Vij, All The Contestants Set To Enter The House

Bigg Boss 20 premieres today with Salman Khan returning as the host. The much-anticipated season is set to introduce a fresh lineup of contestants and has already created plenty of buzz about its potential participants. Among the names doing the rounds are Olympic boxer Mary Kom, actor Aman Gandhi and Mahhi Vij, among others.

What makes this season even more intriguing is the introduction of an additional lifeline for the contestants. Each contestant will have an opportunity to win either a ‘vardaan' or a ‘jeevandaan', giving them an added advantage in the game. The 2X room inside the Bigg Boss house will play an important role in determining which contestants receive this extra lifeline.

Tonight, Salman Khan will officially introduce the contestants as the new season gets underway. Before the names are officially revealed in the premiere episode, here is a list of celebrities who are rumoured to be part of Bigg Boss 20.

1. Mary Kom

One of the most high-profile contestants this season, Mary Kom is an Olympic medal-winning boxer and a former Member of Parliament.

2. Amrapali Dubey

She is a massive superstar and leading actress in Bhojpuri regional cinema. Her strong personality and mass appeal make her a highly anticipated frontrunner this season.

3. Geeta Basra

A well-known actress who starred in Bollywood films like The Train and Dil Diya Hai before stepping away from the silver screen. She is also widely recognised in the public eye as the wife of legendary former Indian cricketer and current MP Harbhajan Singh.

4. Mahhi Vij

A household name in the Indian television industry, she is celebrated for her powerful leading roles in daily soaps like Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Balika Vadhu. The actor has previously won Nach Baliye 5 alongside her ex-husband, actor Jay Bhanushali.

5. Kanika Man

Kanika shot to fame with her lead role in the hit television drama Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. She later joined the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

6. Aman Gandhi

Aman has played impactful roles in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kumkum Bhagya. Known for his relatable charm and engaging screen presence, he has steadily grown a dedicated fanbase over the years.

7. Aasif Khan

The actor transitioned from theatre to becoming a critically acclaimed face in the Indian OTT landscape. He delivered memorable performances in breakout web series like Panchayat, Mirzapur and Paatal Lok.

8. Kushal Tanwar (Gullu)

He enters the house riding a massive wave of popularity after emerging as the winner of the latest seasons of MTV Splitsvilla 16 and MTV Roadies XX: Double Cross. He is well-versed in intense mental and physical game strategies. His fiery competitive spirit is bound to shake up the dynamics among the celebrity contestants.

9. Qazi Touqeer

He was the winner of the iconic musical reality show Fame Gurukul way back in 2005. Hailing from Kashmir, his singing talent earned him a massive nationwide fanbase during the early days of reality TV.

10. Isha Rikhi

The model and actor has established a successful career in the Punjabi film industry with movies like Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De. She also made her Bollywood debut in the film Nawabzaade. Her personal life recently came into the spotlight after she announced her divorce from popular rapper Badshah.

11. Love Gill

The actor initially built her career by starring in several chart-topping Punjabi music videos. Her screen presence quickly paved the way for her transition into mainstream Punjabi cinema with films like Haterz, Hanji Kaun? and Wife Peke Husband Theke.

12. Uditi Singh

An actor and model based in Mumbai, she has actively worked in the fashion and modelling circuits for several years. She caught the attention of the media and paparazzi due to her long-term relationship with popular television star Karan Wahi.

13. Tanmay Singh (Scout)

He is an absolute titan in the Indian gaming community, widely regarded as one of the country's pioneering esports athletes and live streamers. With millions of subscribers on YouTube, he carries a massive and highly vocal fanbase of young gaming enthusiasts.

14. Arishfa Khan

The actor started her career as a successful child artist in the popular TV show Veera. She is now one of India's top social media influencers and content creators.

15. Yung DSA

An emerging rapper and independent hip-hop artist, he has been making waves in India's underground music circuit. The artist is known for his raw lyricism and distinct musical style. He represents the rapidly growing subculture of independent Indian rap.

16. Rhiti Tiwari

Rhiti is an independent singer, songwriter, composer and professional model who has been steadily building a name for herself. Her soulful music releases have garnered her a dedicated niche following online.

17. Rhiya Ahir

A young model and influencer, Rhiya rose to fame following her active involvement in local student protests in Mumbai. Her outspoken nature and willingness to stand up for her beliefs quickly made her a viral sensation on social media.

18. Rohed Khan

Austrian actor and model Rohed is among the celebrities set to enter Bigg Boss 20. He has appeared in films such as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sarzameen and Tejas.