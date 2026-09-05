After Badshah Divorce Announcement, Isha Rikhi Breaks Silence On 'Shocking Rumours' About Her Marriage

Earlier this week, rapper Badshah confirmed his divorce from Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi, ending month-long speculation about their relationship.

The couple, who married in an intimate ceremony in March, announced their separation in a joint statement shared on their Instagram Stories.

Taking to her Instagram Stories earlier today, Isha requested people not to believe anything unless it comes directly from her.

She wrote, "There are many rumours circulating about my marriage. It's shocking to hear and read the news reports appearing in certain quarters. I request certain sections of the media not to spread any rumours regarding my marriage or separation. I also urge the general public not to believe anything they read or hear unless the information comes directly from me or through my official social media handles. Thank you."

This statement also comes at a time when there is growing speculation about Isha Rikhi joining Bigg Boss 20. A promo was unveiled showing a blurry visual of a woman who says she has worked in both Hindi and Punjabi films and speaks about the pain of love.

The contestant says, "Mujhe pyar hua, aur jo kuch bhi maine face kiya (breaking down in tears). Jab aapka trust tootta hai kuch rishton se toh..."

Her identity has not been revealed, and there has been no confirmation from either the Bigg Boss 20 team or Isha Rikhi herself.

Recently Isha Rikhi spoke about feeling 'cheated', she spoke about the intimate photographs of her secret wedding to Badshah that was shared by her mother Poonam Rikhi.

She told ETimes, “I honestly don't want to talk about it. Firstly, I didn't post these pictures. My mother did. I was protecting him. I've fought with my mom a lot about this only for me to realise later that whatever happened, happened for a reason. It was out of my control. I was so scared. My mom was saying something else. He was saying something else. We communicated many times (after the posts). He was showing a different picture to me, which was not true. I was questioning myself that how can I be so stupid? This had to be the worst phase of my life.” Ask her directly if she felt cheated, she says, “Feel cheated? I would say that I was, yeah.”

Badshah And Isha Rikhi's Divorce Announcement

Badshah and Isha Rikhi wrote, "I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time.

"This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship," Badshah wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Reports around Badshah and Isha Rikhi's rocky relationship started doing social media rounds in July.

In July, Isha Rikhi shared a montage of videos and pictures featuring herself and Badshah.

"Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope," she captioned the post followed by a heartbreak emoji and a folded-hands emoji, which got many social media users thinking if there was trouble in paradise.

Recently, the actor's mother Poonam Rikhi also shared a series of posts about karma.

Isha Rikhi had confirmed her marriage with Badshah during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session in June.

The divorce announcement comes hot on the heels of the rumours that Isha Rikhi could be one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 20, set to be hosted by Salman Khan.

Badshah was earlier married to Jasmine Masih. The couple separated and finalised their divorce in 2020. They have a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, who was born in January 2017.

ALSO READ | Badshah And Isha Rikhi's Relationship Timeline: Secret Romance, 5-Month Marriage To Divorce