Badshah And Isha Rikhi's Relationship Timeline: Secret Romance, 5-Month Marriage To Divorce

Rapper Badshah and Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi have announced their separation, five months after getting married in an intimate ceremony in March 2026. The couple shared matching statements on their Instagram Stories, saying they had “mutually decided to part ways” and asking everyone to respect their privacy.

Badshah and Isha were reportedly together for nearly four years before getting married. They have neither publicly revealed the reason behind their split, nor acknowledged the relationship. Let us take a look at Badshah And Isha Rikhi's relationship timeline:

First Meeting

According to reports, Badshah and Isha first met in 2021 through mutual friends at a party. They grew closer and began dating, keeping their relationship entirely out of the media spotlight for several years.

The Secret Wedding

The couple married in a private traditional ceremony attended only by close family and friends in March 2026. Viral photos showing Badshah in a kurta and safa alongside Isha in a red bridal outfit leaked online via Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi.

Marriage confirmation

During an Instagram Ask Me Anything session in July, Isha officially confirmed the wedding. She also shared their first official couple photo in her stories.

Trouble in Paradise

Rumours of marital friction surfaced next month when Isha shared a cryptic video montage captioned, "Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope." Her mother also shared cryptic posts around karma.

Divorce Announcement

Exactly five months after their wedding, Badshah and Isha released identical joint statements on their Instagram Stories. They confirmed they had mutually and amicably decided to part ways.

Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih. The couple married in 2012 and officially divorced in 2020. The former couple continue to co-parent their daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh.



