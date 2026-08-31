Inside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Rakhi Celebrations With Brother Aditya And Family

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sister-in-law Shrima Rai has shared an unseen picture from the family's Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

The photo offers a glimpse of Aishwarya spending the festival with her brother Aditya Rai, sister-in-law, and their children.

In the picture, Aishwarya can be seen posing alongside Aditya and Shrima. The family photo also features their sons, Vihaan and Shivansh. Aishwarya's mother, Vrinda Rai, is also seen in the frame.

Aaradhya Bachchan, Aishwarya's daughter with actor Abhishek Bachchan, was also part of the celebrations. She can be seen posing with her grandmother and cousins.

Aishwarya shares a close bond with her brother Aditya.

Two days earlier, Shrima had also posted a few more pictures from the festivities, featuring moments with the family.

Aishwarya Rai's brother reportedly works as an engineer in the Merchant Navy and has also worked as a film producer.

He co-produced the 2003 romantic film Dil Ka Rishta, which starred his sister in the lead role and was co-written by their mother, Brinda Rai.

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