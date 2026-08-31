Sunita Ahuja Joins Krushna-Arti For Rakhi Celebrations, Govinda Gives It A Miss Amid Family Feud Rumours

Tina Ahuja marked Raksha Bandhan with her family and shared glimpses of the celebrations on social media.

What's Happening

The daughter of actor Govinda and Sunita Ahuja posted a series of pictures and videos from the festival, featuring her brother Yashvardhan Ahuja, cousin Krushna Abhishek, sister Arti Singh and her mother Sunita.

In one of the pictures, Tina posed with Yashvardhan and Sunita.

Tina opted for a yellow traditional outfit for the occasion, while Yashvardhan wore red and Sunita was dressed in white. The family smiled for the camera as they celebrated the festival together.

She also shared a video showing her tying rakhi to Yashvardhan. Other moments from the celebrations featured her cousins Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh.

The caption read, "Hamari Wali Rakhi Celebrations! #latergram #rakhi."

Background

The family gathering comes amid ongoing public attention around Govinda and Sunita's marriage. Their relationship has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks after Sunita made several public statements about their marital equation.

Sunita had previously alleged that Govinda was involved with another actress. The matter drew further attention after Govinda was spotted at an airport with Komal Rani Swarnkar, his co-star from an upcoming film.

Sunita later made headlines after she was photographed outside a family court in Mumbai along with Yashvardhan. Reports claimed that she had filed for divorce in 2024, citing adultery, cruelty and desertion. However, Govinda's manager later confirmed that the petition had been withdrawn.

Govinda has denied the allegations and also responded to Sunita's public statements, asking her to exercise caution while discussing their personal matters publicly.

Krushna Abhishek, meanwhile, has also spoken about keeping the family's private issues away from public discussion. Recently, when photographers asked him about the controversy involving Govinda and Sunita at Mumbai airport, he declined to comment and requested them not to question him about his maternal uncle and aunt.