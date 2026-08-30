Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Cousin Neer, See Pic

Raksha Bandhan brought a sweet family moment for the Chopra clan as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie celebrated the festival in a special way. This year, Malti sent her first Rakhi to her cousin Neer, son of actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti gave fans a glimpse of the celebration by sharing a picture on her Instagram stories. The image captured baby Neer's tiny hand with a Rakhi tied around his wrist.

The Rakhi also had an adorable vintage car design. In the caption, Parineeti wrote, "Thank you Malti didi for my first Rakhi! Lots of love, Neer." Priyanka re-shared the picture on Instagram and added, "Didi loves you baby Neer."

Priyanka, who lives in the US with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti, continues to embrace and celebrate Indian festivals with her family. Last year, the actress gave fans a glimpse of Malti joining the Diwali celebrations. She also regularly hosts Holi festivities at her home, keeping her Indian traditions close to her family.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas began dating in May 2018 and got engaged in the same year. The couple officially married in December 2018 during a multi-day celebration at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Over three years later, they expanded their family with the birth of their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who was born via surrogacy on January 15, 2022.

Parineeti Chopra, on the other hand, began dating politician Raghav Chadha privately in 2023. The couple quickly advanced their relationship and held an official engagement in May 2023 at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi. A few months later, they officially married in September 2023. They welcomed their son, Neer Chadha, on October 19, 2025.