Deepika Padukone's Naina From <i>Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani</i> Gets A Shoutout From The Academy, Fans Say 'It Just Feels Like Home'

Deepika Padukone's Naina Talwar from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has received a special mention from The Academy.

What's Happening

The official Instagram handle of the organisation shared a scene from Ayan Mukerji's 2013 romantic drama.

The Academy shared the clip with the caption, "A reminder from Naina to enjoy what's right in front of you."

The video features Naina and Bunny, played by Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor respectively, spending time together in Udaipur.

The scene takes place shortly before Aditi's wedding, with the two watching the sunset.

Bunny is eager to move on to the next activity on their schedule, but Naina encourages him to slow down and appreciate the moment.

She points out that it is not possible to experience everything and that sometimes it is important to simply enjoy where you are.

The scene has remained particularly popular among fans of the film, with Naina's words reflecting one of the central themes of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani finding a balance between ambition and living in the present.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

Internet Reacts

"This movie will forever have my heart," a fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "I've watched thousands of movies, but Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani always hits different. No matter how many times I watch it, I come back to this movie at least once a year. And deep down, it just feels like home."

"Ok fine I'll watch YJHD again!!!!" a third fan wrote.

Background

Released in 2013, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani featured Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin in the lead roles.

The story follows four friends whose lives and relationships evolve from a Himalayan trip to a wedding in Udaipur.

The film explored themes including friendship, romance, ambition and personal choices. Its popularity has endured over the years, with its lead pair's chemistry and Pritam's music becoming major parts of its lasting appeal.

Songs such as Badtameez Dil, Balam Pichkari, Kabira and Subhanallah continue to remain popular.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has since developed a strong cult following.