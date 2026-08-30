'Safety Of Employees And Stores Was The Priority': GIVA On Withdrawing Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan Ad

Jewellery brand GIVA has addressed the controversy surrounding its Rakshabandhan advertisement featuring Kriti Sanon, explaining that the decision to take down the campaign was linked to concerns about the safety of its employees and stores.

What's Happening

GIVA founder Ishendra Agarwal shared a clarification on Instagram on Saturday after the brand faced criticism for withdrawing the advertisement.

He said there had been a perception that GIVA had distanced itself from the campaign and its message following the backlash.

Agarwal said the brand's belief in the campaign's intent "remains unchanged".

He explained that the advertisement was developed in collaboration with Kriti Sanon and was meant to portray Raksha Bandhan as a festival centred around family and togetherness.

According to the founder, GIVA decided to remove the campaign after the situation around some of its stores escalated. He said the company had to make the decision quickly, particularly as the jewellery brand is still a loss-making entity.

Agarwal cited "Incidents creating an unsafe environment for our on-ground teams" as the reason for the move. He added that protecting employees and stores was the company's primary responsibility.

Background

The latest clarification comes days after GIVA announced on August 26 that it was taking down the advertisement "out of respect".

At the time, the company said it respected Indian culture, traditions and festivals. It also stated that the campaign was created to celebrate Rakshabandhan with families and pets.

GIVA further said that if the advertisement had inadvertently hurt the sentiments of certain sections of society, that was not what the brand intended.

The Controversy

The advertisement featured Kriti Sanon in a bralette-style blouse paired with a cape and draped skirt as she celebrated Rakshabandhan. The actor was also seen tying a rakhi to a dog, which was presented as part of the family.

The campaign faced criticism across social media, with some users objecting to Sanon's outfit in an advertisement associated with a traditional festival. The inclusion of the pet also became a point of discussion.

The controversy soon extended into the political space. BJP MP Kangana Ranaut criticised the campaign and questioned Sanon's styling, while Rahul Gandhi expressed support for the actor.

Sanon also responded to the criticism surrounding the advertisement. She argued that the significance of a festival should not be determined by a woman's clothing.

According to the actor, Rakshabandhan is about a bond of protection, and that feeling can also extend to pets who are considered members of a family.