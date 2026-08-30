'We Have To Respect India': Urvashi Rautela On Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan Ad Row

The controversy surrounding Kriti Sanon's recent Raksha Bandhan advertisement has sparked a wave of reactions on social media. The campaign drew criticism for the actress's choice of outfit, as she was seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan while wearing a bralette.

As the debate around the ad continues, Urvashi Rautela has now shared her take on the matter. The actress claimed that she does not believe in judging women based on their clothes, "creativity should not come at the cost of cultural sensitivity".

In an interaction with IANS, Urvashi said, "I think that while we celebrate freedom and creativity, we should also ponder over the fact that, even if it is a brand promotion, Raksha Bandhan comes with a lot of sensitivity. Millions of people celebrate it, and we are very proud of our traditions. So, we have to be comfortable, and we really have to be aware of the fact that we cannot bring two things together, like creativity and something as pure as Raksha Bandhan, which has such cultural significance in Indian tradition."

The Daaku Maharaaj actress spoke about her deep respect for Indian culture, calling Raksha Bandhan a beautiful festival that celebrates the special bond shared between brothers and sisters. “So, we need to draw a line on what we need to do," she added.

Urvashi, who recently grabbed attention for her tricolour gown at the Miss Universe 2026 finale, emphasised the importance of respecting the country. She said, “At the end of the day, we are Indians, and we have to respect our country, India.”

The controversy erupted earlier this month over a Raksha Bandhan commercial for the silver jewellery brand GIVA. The advertisement faced severe online backlash, leading to its complete withdrawal from all media platforms.

Internet users heavily trolled Kriti Sanon for wearing an Indo-Western outfit consisting of an ivory bralette-style blouse, a matching cape and a draped skirt. Critics argued that the plunging neckline and revealing clothing disrespected the traditional sanctity of the Hindu festival.

Kriti clapped back at the moral policing via Instagram, stating that ethnic fashion has evolved and that a woman's respect for her culture should not be judged by her neckline. GIVA, on the other hand, pulled down the commercial "out of respect".