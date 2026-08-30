Nikki Tamboli's Cryptic 'Affairs' Post After Arbaaz Patel Accuses Her Of Cheating

Arbaaz Patel has accused Nikki Tamboli of having an affair, and the actress appears to have responded with a pointed post of her own. The exchange has sparked fresh speculation about the couple's relationship.

Arbaaz took to social media with a post about infidelity, writing, "Cheating on your partner, then coming home to them and looking them in their eyes, telling them you love them is a whole different level of disrespect. I said what I said."

While he did not name anyone in the post, it quickly led to speculation that the message was aimed at Nikki. The actress has not directly addressed the allegation. However, she later shared a note that appeared to offer her side of the story.

Nikki's post read, "The truth they don't say. Affairs don't happen because someone new is irresistible. They happen because someone old stopped respecting their promises."

The timing of the post has added to the buzz around the duo. Neither Nikki nor Arbaaz has officially confirmed that they have ended their relationship. However, they have unfollowed each other on Instagram, which has only added to the ongoing speculation.

Nikki And Arbaaz's Relationship

Nikki and Arbaaz first grabbed attention during Bigg Boss Marathi 5. Their bond soon became one of the talking points of the show, and they continued their relationship after leaving the reality show.

The two later participated in The 50 together. Their relationship also appeared to be going strong on the show. At one point, Arbaaz went down on one knee and proposed to Nikki. He called her his "khoobsurat partner" and said the show had given him both a memorable journey and a beautiful jodi.

Nikki accepted the proposal and hugged him. During the moment, she also spoke about her family's views on their relationship. She revealed that her father was not in favour of their interfaith relationship.

In an earlier appearance on Farah Khan's vlog, Nikki had spoken about her first interaction with Arbaaz. She said she felt an instant connection when she saw him on stage. Arbaaz, meanwhile, recalled how Nikki had openly claimed that he belonged to her.

On the work front, Nikki was last seen as a mentor on Battleground Season 2.