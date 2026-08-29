Ram Kapoor On Drinking, Depression And Quitting <i>Bade Acche Lagte Hai</i>, Admits Letting Down Ekta Kapoor

One of the secrets that Ram Kapoor confessed to on Lock Upp 2 is how he fell into severe depression while at the peak of his career with Bade Acche Lagte Hai.

In a recent conversation with journalist Nayandeep on his podcast, Ram Kapoor responded when asked if internal relationships were hampered when he had to quit the show.

Ram Kapoor said, "Ekta and me had... obviously she felt let down. She gave me this on a platter. She wrote it for Sakshi and me, so she felt let down. To give her credit, she never brought it up; she never mentioned it to anybody. But I knew I had let her down. But I knew I had no choice. I was going through something that was very deep and dark. I am happy, after all these years, things have come full circle. In 15 years, everything I have done with Ekta Kapoor was a super-duper hit. Even this reality show, which is Ekta's, was also a global superhit. So things have a way of working out."

On being asked about finding the reason behind the depression he went through at that time, and if it was anything else other than work pressure, Ram Kapoor added, "It was everything."

He continued, "When you are working 25-27 days a month, long working hours, 14-16 hours a day, you're really unhealthy. You're eating wrong, sugar is wrong, everything is wrong. Basically, you are in danger. You are also aware that three lives depend on you - my wife and my children. So that takes a toll. You realise you are working for them. But if something happens, they don't have you anymore. And when you keep this bottled up inside, I didn't have the option of telling anybody. So when you keep it inside, it will have repercussions. So that's what happened."

On Self-Harm

Ram Kapoor dismissed the notion of trying to do self-harm during that phase.

"I basically started drinking too much. I became a very ugly version of myself because of depression, drinking, all kinds of stuff. I am not the kind of person who will go for self-harm. But I can go to the extent where the things I am doing can harm anyone. I guess it all worked out."

Ram Kapoor's Third Secret Reveal On Lock Upp 2

Ram Kapoor made an emotional revelation on Lock Upp, opening up about one of the darkest phases of his life. Speaking about the time he was shooting Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Ram shared that he was struggling with severe depression while dealing with serious health issues.

Sharing a secret he had never told anyone, including his wife Gautami Kapoor and their children, Ram said, "I have kept one secret from the world; even my wife doesn't know. During the show (Bade Achhe Lagte Hain), I went through the absolute worst depression of my life. I received so much love because of my weight, and I was talked about so much that I became the highest-rated TV star for a while."

Ram explained that as his popularity grew, he continued gaining weight and ignored the warning signs. He then revealed just how serious his health had become.

"My doctors told me that I had become unhealthy and that I could die in six months. I could've had a diabetic stroke because I was on insulin three times a day. My sugar was between 400 and 600, and I was working for 14 hours a day. I didn't want to do anything about it because I was getting so much love and making so much money. How could I walk away from all that? I became a very ugly person."

The actor also spoke about what eventually motivated him to change his life. He said it was his children who gave him the strength to fight through the difficult period.

"If I didn't have kids, I would have done what Harshad had done. When you have kids, you live for them and don't have the right to stop our lives. That's the only thing that saved me. It's the only reason I am alive today. It's been over 10 years, and today I am very happy as a human being. Gautami and my children will also be finding out about this right now."

Ram's candid admission had left fellow contestants and viewers stunned as he reflected on the physical and emotional struggles he had kept hidden for years.

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