'Heartbreaking Situation': Manisha Koirala To NDTV On Nepal Flash Floods

Manisha Koirala spoke about the devastating flash floods in Nepal during her appearance at the NDTV World Anviksha Summit in Kathmandu.

Speaking to NDTV's Aditya Raj Kaul, the actor expressed concern for those affected by the disaster and urged people to come together to support the victims.

"My first thoughts are towards the people, the victims, the people who are suffering. Prayers for them. I think we all need to pray for them. And beyond borders, beyond this thing, on a human-to-human level, to see such a huge amount of human suffering, it's a heartbreaking situation," Manisha Koirala said.

The actor said the sudden nature of the disaster had left her shocked, drawing a comparison with the earthquake that struck Nepal years ago.

"And it came all of a sudden, shockingly, like the way even the earthquake, I remember many years back, shattered. The visuals, the news, the stories, I've never seen. I don't think many of us have seen this kind of flood or this kind of fury of nature. And we all need to pray, and we all need to step forward to support and help," she added.

For those, Manisha was born in Nepal. Her grandfather, Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala, served as the Prime Minister of Nepal.

Flash Floods Leave Nepal Devastated

At least 270 people have been killed, and more than 800 are missing after a massive flash flood hit Nepal on Wednesday. The disaster washed away villages and several project sites in a region bordering Tibet.

The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am local time, reportedly from the direction of Tibet. The sudden rise in water caused widespread destruction in Timure in Rasuwa district and the nearby Syafrubesi area, with vehicles, goods and other property swept away.

The Nepal Army said 14 helicopters and disaster response teams have been deployed to assist with rescue and relief operations.

The Prime Minister's Office has also said that personnel from the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police have been deployed in Rasuwa and surrounding areas to intensify rescue and relief efforts.