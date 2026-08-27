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NDTV World's 'Anviksha' India-Nepal Dialogue Live Updates: NDTV World is set to launch its new dialogue series, "NDTV Anviksha: Ideas Across Borders", in Nepal today.

The event in Kathmandu will focus on Nepal and its relationship with India, while also looking at the country's politics, economy, society and future.

The day-long dialogue will bring together politicians, diplomats, business leaders, technology experts, young entrepreneurs, athletes and cultural figures from India and Nepal.

Here Are Live Updates On NDTV World's 'Anviksha' India-Nepal Dialogue:

Aug 27, 2026 07:16 (IST)
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NDTV's 'Anviksha' India-Nepal Dialogue: What's On Agenda

The Kathmandu event, the first edition of the series, will focus on how Nepal sees itself, what it wants for its future, and how it views its place in South Asia and the wider world.

Aug 27, 2026 07:13 (IST)
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NDTV World 'Anviksha' India-Nepal Dialogue Live: Event To Focus On Kathmandu-New Delhi Ties

The event in Kathmandu will focus on Nepal and its relationship with India, while also looking at the country's politics, economy, society and future.

Aug 27, 2026 07:13 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

NDTV World 'Anviksha' India-Nepal Dialogue Live: Event To Bring Together Politicians, Diplomats, Business Leaders

The day-long dialogue will bring together politicians, diplomats, business leaders, technology experts, young entrepreneurs, athletes and cultural figures from India and Nepal.

Aug 27, 2026 07:13 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

'Anviksha' India-Nepal Dialogue Live Updates: NDTV World's Key Event Today

NDTV World is set to launch its new dialogue series, "NDTV Anviksha: Ideas Across Borders", in Nepal today.

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