NDTV World's 'Anviksha' India-Nepal Dialogue Live Updates: NDTV World is set to launch its new dialogue series, "NDTV Anviksha: Ideas Across Borders", in Nepal today.

The event in Kathmandu will focus on Nepal and its relationship with India, while also looking at the country's politics, economy, society and future.

The day-long dialogue will bring together politicians, diplomats, business leaders, technology experts, young entrepreneurs, athletes and cultural figures from India and Nepal.

Here Are Live Updates On NDTV World's 'Anviksha' India-Nepal Dialogue: