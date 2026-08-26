"You Have To Face Your Struggles": Aditi Sharma On Domestic Violence Case Against Abhineet

Television actress Aditi Sharma filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband Abhineet Kaushik and his family in Mumbai. The police have launched an investigation into the allegations. The actress has now opened up about the difficult phase she has been navigating in her personal life.

In an interview with Times Now, Aditi shared that she needed time to process and come to terms with everything before speaking about the matter publicly. The actress added that she did not feel comfortable discussing the situation until she was ready to open up.

“Honestly, it takes a lot of time to get out of some situations and decisions. I just hope that all the girls and boys who are going through such situations find the strength they need and get the support of their families. And please meditate. I think that really helps,” she said.

Aditi further explained that she was still trying to process the situation and was unsure about how much she wanted to share publicly. She also clarified that she was not the one who brought the matter into the public eye, choosing to maintain her silence both before and after filing the complaint.

"I have never said anything about it before, and I haven't said anything afterwards either, because I am a very private person. That's why I tend to keep my feelings to myself."

"That is life. You have to face your struggles. So, I'm just doing that," she added.

An FIR was registered at Goregaon Police Station on July 31 against Aditi's husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik, mother-in-law Urmila Kaushik, 65, and sister-in-law Kirti Kaushik, 29.

The actress alleged that she was subjected to physical and mental harassment, domestic violence, assault, verbal abuse and character assassination. The couple got married in 2024. Aditi alleged that tensions surfaced within days of the wedding, with frequent arguments reportedly beginning over issues such as her clothing and other everyday matters.

She further alleged that Abhineet became suspicious of her and accused her of having an affair. According to her complaint, he would regularly check her phone and eventually began sleeping in a separate room. Aditi also claimed that she was stopped from speaking to her parents.

The actress alleged that her mother-in-law retained all her bridal jewellery, including gold chains, rings, a diamond ring, mangalsutra and bangles, despite her repeated requests for its return.

Aditi also accused her mother-in-law and sister-in-law of supporting Abhineet during attempts to resolve their differences and said she continued to face harassment from them. Police have initiated an investigation into the allegations. No response from the accused has been made public so far.

