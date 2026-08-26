Toxic X Reviews: Yash Fans Say 'Insane', Others Call It 'Torture'

Yash's much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has finally arrived in cinemas. The film was released worldwide on August 26, marking Yash's return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is a period gangster action drama set against the backdrop of Goa during a time when the region was still under Portuguese rule. Yash plays a dual role, with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth also playing key roles.

Now that the first shows are over, viewers have started sharing their reactions on X. And the response so far is quite mixed.

While some viewers have praised Yash's screen presence, the action, music and performances, others have raised questions about the story, editing and pacing.

One fan was clearly impressed with Yash and the film's presentation. They posted, “Yash has a BOSSY screen presence and the terrific BGM elevates his scenes to next level. It's his show all the way. Whistle-worthy dialogues/scenes, a lot of violence and enough dose of intimacy (which audience expected). So far engaging & intriguing.”

Another viewer praised the female characters and Kiara Advani's performance, writing, “Toxic is a different world in itself. Leading ladies have solid roles, movie runs high on emotions and feelings. Kiara is fantastic.”

There was also a very positive reaction for Geetu Mohandas' direction. One person wrote, “INSANE. Absolutely insane. Every department has delivered. So much drama, and every relationship is toxic in its own way. Can't believe Geetu Mohandas cooked this hard.”

But not everyone was impressed. One viewer had a much harsher take, saying, “Guys I'm not exaggerating. Toxic is a disaster of the decade.”

Another reaction focused on the film's first half and editing. The viewer said, “First half of #TOXIC was straight up torture. Feels like watching a 90-minute trailer editing is completely off, zero emotional connection, and scene after scene just drags on. My friends literally walked out. Pure pain,”

There was also criticism of the story and the film's use of its female cast. One review read, “Weak storyline, and having 5 heroines felt like a complete waste.”

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been bankrolled by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.