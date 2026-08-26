Inside <i>Toxic</i> Star Nayanthara's Real Estate Portfolio: Chennai Home-Studio, Hyderabad Properties, And More

Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups is running in theatres, and while the film has received mixed reactions so far, audiences have fallen in love with the performances delivered by Nayanthara and Yash, who play brother and sister.

Nayanthara almost did not star in the film. She initially refused the project because of its giant ensemble cast, but director Geetu Mohandas convinced her by narrating the script. As the actor continues to receive glowing reviews for playing Ganga, a fierce gangster, here is a look at her real estate portfolio.

Nayanthara's Properties In Chennai

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have a multi-crore real estate portfolio across India. In 2021, they bought a 4-BHK apartment in Chennai, becoming neighbours of Rajinikanth. Their 16,500 sq ft opulent home was featured in the Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale. The actor shared a few glimpses of the house, which features a swimming pool, home theatre, gym, and a bathroom spanning 1,500 sq ft.

In March 2025, Architectural Digest shared exclusive images of the couple's colonial-style bungalow-studio. Situated in Venus Colony, it spreads across 7,000 sq ft and comprises two double-height glass homes. It is punctuated with traditional artefacts, delicate pieces of pottery picked up from across the globe, and wooden sculptures that immediately grab attention.

The entire space was renovated to ensure ample natural light and proper ventilation. The space is dominated by earthy textures, linen fabrics, and teak finishes. It is a modern home exuding traditional warmth and tropical charm.

In December 2025, Nayanthara and Vignesh bought a luxury duplex for Rs 31.5 crore in Chennai's Poes Garden. The built-up area is around 14,369 sq ft. Nayanthara owns a 90% share of the property, while Vignesh owns the remaining 10%.

Nayanthara's Properties In Hyderabad

Nayanthara owns multiple properties in Hyderabad. She owns two apartments in Banjara Hills, which she bought for over Rs 15 crore. She also owns another property in the city, but its details are not available in the public domain.

When the actor is filming in the city, she often stays at one of these properties. According to a GQ India report, the actor also has an ancestral home in Kerala.

Nayanthara will next be seen in Hi, a romantic comedy. It will be released in theatres on August 28, 2026. The actor is also shooting for Vamshi Paidipally's SVC63 with Salman Khan, which is expected to release around Eid 2027.