Pakistan's Misbah Arshad Reacts To Kaziah Liz Mejo Winning Miss Universe India 2026

After Misbah Arshad's sweeping win at the Miss Universe Pakistan 2026 pageant, India and Thailand have also selected their representatives for the Miss Universe 2026 competition, the grand finale of which is scheduled for November 24, 2026, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Taking to Instagram, Misbah Arshad reacted to Tharina Botes winning Miss Universe Thailand 2026 and Kaziah Liz Mejo winning Miss Universe India 2026.

Pakistan's Misbah Arshad Reacts To Kaziah Liz Mejo's Miss Universe India Win

An Instagram page, Pakistani Pageants, shared a collage of Tharina Botes, Misbah Arshad, and Kaziah Liz Mejo. The text on it read, "Team Asia: Getting Strong."

Misbah Arshad reacted with a heart-eyes emoji. Photo: Misbah Arshad/ Instagram

"Last week, we witnessed three beautiful queens being crowned, making Team Asia stronger and more elegant," read the caption.

Sharing the same post on her Instagram Stories, Misbah Arshad reacted with a heart-eyes emoji.

Misbah Arshad also shared a viral video of the crowning of Tharina Botes as Miss Universe Thailand 2026. The caption read, "Such a precious moment! Huge congratulations, @tharina_botes."

Who Is Miss Universe India 2026 Kaziah Liz Mejo

Kaziah Liz Mejo is a 19-year-old law student from Mavelikkara, Kerala. She is also a model who was crowned Miss Teen Diva 2024 when she was just 17. She also represented India at Miss Teen International 2025 and emerged as the first runner-up.

She became the youngest contestant to win Miss Universe Kerala 2026 earlier this year. She is also the first woman from Kerala to win Miss Universe India 2026.

According to the official website of Miss Teen Diva, Kaziah Liz Mejo is a trained classical dancer. She sings and plays the drums and violin. She has also explored public speaking and made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Shylock.

Who Is Miss Universe Pakistan 2026 Misbah Arshad

Misbah Arshad, Miss Universe Pakistan 2026, is a psychology student who believes that true women's empowerment can only be achieved through education. She has also participated in many international pageants, representing her homeland.

She is a model and content creator who primarily posts content about beauty and fashion. Misbah, who will be representing Pakistan at Miss Universe 2026, also loves to travel the world and explore new cultures through interactions with locals and local cuisine.

Who Is Miss Thailand 2026 Tharina Botes

Tharina Botes is a South African-Thai model. She is also an entrepreneur and a seasoned beauty pageant participant. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of South Africa.

Botes emerged as the first runner-up in Miss Universe Thailand 2021 and participated in Miss Thailand World 2023. She has represented her country at many international pageants.

Also Read | Kerala's Kaziah Liz Mejo Crowned Miss Universe India 2026