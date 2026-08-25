Rashmika Mandanna Attends Niranjan Reddy's Son's Engagement With Vijay Deverakonda In Rs 89,900 Anarkali

Rashmika Mandanna made her first appearance after recovering from a hip injury with Vijay Deverakonda at the engagement of Sirgapoor Niranjan Reddy's son. The couple arrived holding hands and instantly stole the spotlight from the bride and groom.

The Cocktail 2 star, however, grabbed eyeballs for her elegant pick for the engagement. She opted for a Sureena Chowdhri Anarkali paired with a dupatta.

What Rashmika Mandanna Wore At Niranjan Reddy's Son's Engagement

Rashmika Mandanna arrived at the engagement looking effortlessly gorgeous in a Rs 89,900 Sureena Chowdhri Anarkali. The bottle-green ensemble was created using silk velvet, adding a royal flair to the silhouette.

Paired with it was a bottle-green dupatta, also made with silk velvet. The striking aari and zardozi work on the neckline, hemline and dupatta made it a perfect pick for the ceremony.

The actor centre-parted her straight hair and left it open. She accessorised the Anarkali set with a choker neckpiece and a studded kada on her right hand.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda opted for an all-black ensemble. He paired black pants with a short black bandhgala made of velvet.

Rashmika Madanna's Hip Injury

Rashmika Mandanna suffered a hip injury on the set of Mysaa due to which she was on bedrest. Taking to Instagram, she shared, "Hie guyssss! Injuries suck.. and I was really hoping that no one will get to know.. but well. Sorry I've been MIA but hieeee! I'm hereeee! It happened awhile ago ya and this is my 3rd injury back to back.. I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine. (sic)"

Calling Mysaa the "most aggressive film", she added that the pain from the injury was bearable. Sharing a glimpse of her recovery days, she said, "I've been doing a lot of puzzles - had no idea I was this good with them. Really really trying not to put on weight because well I workout and run like a beast which keeps me in a decent shape and now I won't be able to work out or run for a while and if I can't workout then what do I do.. I eat.. and I become a dessert monster."

The Animal star also shared an update about her health, adding that she was spending most of her time at home solving puzzles, reading, watching shows, taking meetings and devoting time to skincare and haircare.

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