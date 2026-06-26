Cocktail 2 And The Reality Of Modern Love: Why Relationships Today Are Messy

Cocktail 2, starring Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna, released in theatres on June 19. With peppy music, funny punches, and trendsetting aesthetics, the romantic drama has grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide.

While watching the film, many people found themselves asking, "Who does that?" or "Why would you do that?" For those who haven't watched it, please note that spoilers are ahead.

The movie begins with a fast-forward love story between Kunal and Diya. The couple live together but are not married, and they don't want to marry under the pressure created by society. Whenever someone asks, "Why aren't you guys getting married?" Kunal says, "We are married only, it's just a matter of rituals."

Amid their happy almost-married life, Dia brings in Ally, her friend from college. When the couple decides to take a trip to Sicily, Dia requests Ally to seduce Kunal. Why? Because she wanted to test whether he truly loved her or was in the relationship just because he was comfortable or trying to avoid a messy breakup.

Kunal passes the test with flying colours, but while playing the game, Ally falls for him. She decides to accept the wedding invitation and confesses her feelings to Kunal. Seeing him going ahead with the wedding, she makes him and Dia doubt their relationship, and succeeds. A lot of drama unfolds at the wedding.

Not to mention, Ally destroys her friendship with Dia and also attempts to make Kunal leave a woman he has been in love with for 16 years for someone he has known for just a couple of months.

While the relationships in the film are messed up, Cocktail 2 reflects the reality of modern love. The script is somewhat familiar. Relationships today are complex and a cocktail of confusion and mess, finished with a drop of trust issues and served on the side of reluctance to commit.

Gen X And Boomers On Modern Relationships

For Gen X and Baby Boomers, relationships were simple, or at least the mechanism seemed easier than it is today. People liked each other, got married, had kids, and continued to make their lives better. They understood that marriage entailed responsibility and did not shy away from commitment, barring a few exceptions, of course.

Balancing personal aspirations with relationship commitments can sometimes become challenging for millennials and Gen Z.

Shreya Shinde, an ex-textile analyst, told NDTV that according to her, the approach towards relationships has changed today. "Previous generations had more fixed ideas about dating, marriage, and commitment, whereas today people have more choices and different ways of looking at relationships. Because their thinking is different from older generations, they can sometimes appear uncertain, even when they are simply making decisions differently," she added.

Bipula Thakur, a 54-year-old homemaker, shared, "I believe today's generation places a strong emphasis on personal freedom, individuality, and self-growth before relationships, which is a positive change. However, this also means they are less willing to compromise or adjust in situations where previous generations often did. As a result, balancing personal aspirations with relationship commitments can sometimes become challenging."

Both Shreya and Bipula agreed that dating apps and social media have certainly made it easier for people to meet and connect in this fast-paced world; however, online interactions can sometimes create misunderstandings. It can be difficult to understand the other person, which can result in uncertainty.

They also added that the old generation might call modern relationships confusing, but it might just be because they have different approaches.

Millennials And Gen Z On Modern Relationships

Since the subject is about modern love, there is no one better to explain it than the millennials and Gen Z. Juhi Bhaupatany, a 28-year-old PR professional, said, "A lot of people want companionship, but at the same time they are afraid of commitment or labels."

While modern relationships appear farm more complex, there is a shift towards being more intentional and selective rather than entering them simply due to societal expectations. Photo: Rashmika Mandanna/ Instagram

"Many people are constantly questioning whether they're making the right choice, whether there's someone better out there, or whether they should be focusing on themselves instead. That uncertainty often creates dilemmas in relationships," she added.

Ankita Kumari, a 25-year-old senior PR executive, believes that the uncertainty surrounding modern relationships exists because they are far more complex, but she sees this as a shift towards being more intentional and selective rather than entering them simply due to societal expectations.

"Unlike previous generations, many young people today want to establish themselves professionally and become financially independent before committing to a serious relationship or marriage," she shared.

Speaking about what the previous generation thinks about modern relationships, Krati Dixit, a 27-year-old PR executive, said that while people might think that millennials and Gen Z lack clarity or are indecisive, "the reality is that we are willing to take on the challenges that come with a relationship. What we are not willing to accept are the unhealthy compromises that previous generations often normalised," she added.

Relationships today are also influenced a lot by social media and online dating. Juhi Kharbanda, a 26-year-old communication specialist, told NDTV, "We see curated highlights of each other's relationships on social media, which can set up unrealistic expectations."

She also added, "Having more options on dating apps may seem beneficial, but infinite choices can leave people wondering if they should commit at all or commit as much because they might be giving up something better."

While millennials and Gen Z are navigating these complexities, they also shared their concerns about long-term relationships with NDTV. For Juhi Kharbanda, the hard part is trying to balance self-interests with the health of the relationship.

Krati Dixit shared that she is concerned about loyalty and commitment. "When two people enter a relationship and make promises to each other, do they actually stand by those promises?" She added that she cannot compromise on loyalty.

Juhi Bhuptany, on the other hand, believes that despite the ups and downs of life, a couple should not compromise on communication and trust. "Without them, misunderstandings can grow and create distance between partners."

Experts Weight In On Modern Relationships

People are often too involved in their relationships to fully understand or even resolve their complexities. However, a relationship expert or psychologist can provide better insights and even tools for people to work on their shortcomings and ensure their relationships thrive irrespective of the ebbs and flows of life.

Millennials and Gen Z might be hesitant to marry, but they are looking for healthier and more intentional relationships. Photo: Unsplash

Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M), Psychotherapist and Founder & Director, Gateway of Healing, said that people today are more uncertain because they have more choices now. With that comes more second-guessing. While this uncertainty stems from the fact that millennials and Gen Z are more vocal about their uncertainties, dating apps that offer an overwhelming number of choices also contribute to the issue.

"Love is treated less like something you simply fall into and more like something you curate carefully. People don't commit easily anymore until they feel financially and emotionally ready for it, and marriage has stopped being the automatic next step, with some people questioning or postponing it indefinitely," she added.

Dr Deepika Sharma, Consultant - Clinical Psychologist, Asian Hospital, Faridabad, told NDTV, "This uncertainty surrounding romantic relationships is not a new phenomenon. All generations have struggled but younger generations, however, are more willing to share their doubts, limitations, challenges related to their mental health, and any other obstacles they are facing with others than ever before."

While most people believe that the number of options is the reason relationships today are messy, Dr Sharma shared an interesting observation. "Changing gender roles for both men and women, financial difficulties, career goals, greater independence, and the fear of making a mistake when choosing a life partner are also contributing to this uncertainty."

However, one must not think that this generation is not willing to commit or considers marriage as a joke. Both experts agree that people want to take the next step in their relationship but not unless they feel ready.

One of the reasons why we see delayed marriages is because marriage comes with real financial responsibilities, and people don't want to marry unless they feel settled.

The experts added that many people have watched their loved ones and friends experience toxic or even abusive relationships, which is why they are being cautious. Millennials and Gen Z might be hesitant to marry, but they are looking for healthier and more intentional relationships rather than being forced into marriage due to age or societal expectations.